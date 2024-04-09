Four years later, the end is in sight

Residents and commuters along Clements Ferry Road have long endured the daily headaches caused by construction and traffic delays, but the end is in sight.

According to an August 2024 update from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Phase 2 widening project is 91.7% complete and on track for a Nov. 30 completion.

While the construction cones have started to collect dust, SCDOT District Construction Engineer Daniel Burton hinted at a possible earlier finish during a recent Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting.

“They’re really close to the finish line on that one,” Burton said. “I know everybody’s anticipating opening that up to four lanes and what that could do for commutes and just getting around a whole lot easier.”

The Phase 2 project, which spans 4.5 miles from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41, has been converting the current two-lane road into a four-lane section with a curb and gutter design.

The project also includes a raised, planted median and a multi-use path for cyclists and pedestrians. Four signalized intersections and two bridges are part of the infrastructure improvements.

Initiated on Dec. 14, 2020, with Banks Construction as the prime contractor, the project aims to alleviate traffic congestion in this rapidly growing area.

Over the summer, significant progress was made, including the completion of final surface paving and the construction of bridges at Martins Creek and Unnamed Creek. Other key milestones include the installation of new drainage systems and the completion of major earthwork.

SCDOT’s August 2024 project update details the following in regard to construction progress:

● Final surface paving is complete.

● Installation of the shared-use path is proceeding with ongoing tie-ins across the project.

● Landscaping and irrigation work is underway in the median and will continue throughout.

● Final slope grading, seeding, and stabilization activities are in progress.

● Miscellaneous concrete work is ongoing.

● Resolution of water and sewer utility conflicts across from Cainhoy Road is ongoing.

Despite Tropical Storm Debby and managing utility relocations, the project is on schedule and in its final stages.

“The remaining tasks involve landscaping and irrigation, fine grading, seeding, permanent traffic striping, various concrete work, addressing punch list items, and final project closeout,” said Jenna-Ley Walls, Berkeley ounty’s public information officer.

“Traffic has experienced some delays due to active construction activities, including lane closures and periodic road blockages,” Walls said. “Our team is continuously monitoring traffic flow and implementing adjustments to minimize disruptions.”

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis noted that deputies are on-site as needed to direct traffic during critical construction activities and reduce aggressive driving on that stretch.

Whether weeks or months out until completion, drivers are urged to remain cautious. Walls advises drivers to follow detour signage, adhere to speed limits, and stay alert around construction crews.