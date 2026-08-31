Free small business workshop offered

As part of its free Small Business Workshop Series, Berkeley County Economic Development is hosting a “Business and Financial Management” workshop on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Led by the South Atlantic Bank, attendees will learn about the ways they can improve their bookkeeping, apply practical internal controls to prevent loss, and create meaningful processes that support capital growth.

While the event is free, space is limited so attendees must register in advance online.

Business owners can use the SBA’s Size Standards Tool to check if they qualify as a “small business.” Learn more about the SBA’s federal contracting assistance programs online.

Provided by Berkeley County Economic Development