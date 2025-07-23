Friends of the Daniel Island Library turns the page on a new chapter

Liz Durand is the definition of a book nerd. And she doesn’t mind one bit. The Daniel Island resident keeps track of all the books she’s completed through the Goodreads app on her phone. Since January, she has read more than 80 titles.

“I love reading!” exclaimed Durand on a recent visit to the Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island, her arms full of her latest selections. “I have my own rating system. My favorite of 2025 is Theo of Golden by Allen Levi.”

Her affinity for all things literary is one of the main reasons the bibliophile has taken over the helm of the new Daniel Island Library Society, formerly known as the Friends of the Daniel Island Library. Durand’s list of goals is making sure everyone who wants a book can have a book, regardless of socioeconomic status.

“We also want to instill a love of reading early – and make sure all kids have a library card,” she said. “The society will continue its focus to fully support and improve the library while also pursuing new opportunities!”

Among Durand’s leadership team are co-vice presidents Lisa Brainerd and Edie McLaughlin. Former Friends of the Daniel Island Library president Mary Ann Solberg, who helped start the original group in 2008, is also assisting with the transition.

The nonprofit group rebranded as DILS at the end of 2024. So why the change?

“We decided it needed a new direction to give it more freedom to make the Daniel Island Library the best it can be for the community,” Durand said.

“The Friends of the Library have certain purposes and goals,” explained Solberg. “Although we love those goals, and we certainly supported the library, we wanted a little more autonomy so that we could pursue literacy… especially along the Cainhoy corridor.”

According to the DILS bylaws, the group’s primary charge is to “enhance and improve the resources and services of the Daniel Island Library beyond what is allowed in the Berkeley County budget, to promote the library and its activities to the community, and to engage in literacy outreach with underserved schools and related groups among Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents.”

“I’m excited about it, and I’m learning a lot!” said Brainerd of the new group and mission.

The new identity will also allow the DILS to form partnerships with local bookstores. (The group plans to host an event in a home on Captain’s Island in October with The Village Bookseller, featuring author Victoria Benton Frank, daughter of Dorothea Benton Frank).

In addition, they recently received a grant from Berkeley County to conduct a survey to assess the Daniel Island Library’s current needs. The College of Charleston is helping to formulate the questions along with Daniel Island residents.

The survey will be conducted in the coming months, and DILS hopes to publish a report to the community before the end of the year.

“The library is certainly top-notch, and we always want to make it better,” said Solberg, who is overseeing the assessment. “The future needs will help guide the library society’s fundraising, so we’ll know what we need to raise to meet those needs – and also give the library a direction.”

The Daniel Island Library will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027. One of the dreams shared by the DILS leadership team for the facility is to create more space for community activities, such as tutoring, classes, and other special events, as well as extra room for the library collections.

“I think we need to just step back and see what the community wants,” Brainerd said, “because the library was built so long ago, and the community has grown so much.”

The society has also assisted in getting books into the hands of local children.

When the group discovered that some students at Philip Simmons Middle School were having to share books, they stepped in and purchased extras so each student could have his or her own copy. Additionally, DILS has purchased extra books for students at Cainhoy Elementary, where they help stock a book vending machine.

Senior citizens are another important focus of the group.

DILS is providing novels for residents at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community by donating to their book collection and contributing to the bookmobile that stops at senior facilities on the island.

In addition, DILS has worked to promote book club kits whenever they can, and they have partnered with the affordable housing community at 305 Seven Farms Drive to host special events that involve book sharing with residents.

“We’re just trying to make books more accessible for a lot of people,” McLaughlin said.

One of the signature events of the former Friends of the Daniel Island Library was the annual Harvest Tour of Homes. The popular fundraising event was last held on the island in 2019. It didn’t happen in 2020 due to COVID-19 and has not taken place since. DILS plans to re-evaluate the event and decide whether or not it’s the right

time to bring it back.

Ultimately, Solberg believes improving literacy on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula will bring more people to the library to take advantage of all the facility offers.

“We want our library to be the best it can possibly be,” she said. “And when we support literacy… that brings more patrons to the library!”

Durand is already well into her 87th and 88th novels this year – with more stacked and ready when those two are done.

She is confident that the new chapters she and her fellow DILS members are writing for the Daniel Island Library and community will be the most rewarding story she has tackled so far.

“I’m inspired by the opportunities ahead - to foster connection, and innovation within our community,” Durand said. “I’m proud to be a part of it.”