Friendsgiving Magic Creates Festive Memories

Friendsgiving has quickly gained popularity as a fresh take on the holiday season.

This newer tradition allows people, especially young adults, to come together with friends for a relaxed celebration, separate from the more formal Thanksgiving gathering.

Unlike the family-centered Thanksgiving meal, Friendsgiving invites close friends, neighbors, and even coworkers to join in a more casual, laid-back setting filled with laughter, favorite dishes, and fewer holiday pressures.

For many, Friendsgiving is the perfect excuse to host a cozy dinner party, no matter how small their space may be. It’s a way to bring people together, blending friendships and family bonds in a warm, festive atmosphere.

Friendsgiving is often flexible, as friends and family members alike join around the table, just as some families welcome friends into their Thanksgiving celebrations.

Six years ago, Nicole Fehr moved to Daniel Island from Ohio, bringing with her a love for Thanksgiving and hosting holiday meals. Even in a new state, she was determined to keep the tradition alive, gathering friends and family around the table to celebrate.

“I have always loved hosting friends, decorating a table and going all out and more importantly, have always wanted my home to be a place that all feel welcome and loved, especially during the holidays. It can bring a mix of emotions for many, and I want them to leave here knowing they have a place. My door is always open.”

Food is still the star of Friendsgiving, with many groups embracing a potluck-style meal that looks like Thanksgiving but with some creative twists. From classic dishes like mashed potatoes to fall cocktails, everyone contributes a favorite recipe, adding a personal touch to the holiday. Some even go for nontraditional foods like sushi or barbecue, proving that Friendsgiving can be whatever you make it.

Fehr hosted her annual Friendsgiving earlier this month with 26 of her closest friends in attendance.

“I make the main fixings and tom the turkey of course, and four pies. Friends bring anything from a bottle of wine to share, an appetizer and sometimes a side.”

Steven Shuart has been attending Nicole’s Friendsgiving for three years now.

“Friendsgiving is a great way to socialize with old friends and meet new ones. I love seeing the people I met at the previous year’s Friendsgiving. How can you not love the amazing food…”

David Erckman, originally from Charlotte, now DI resident, is another fond guest at Nicole’s Friendsgiving table.

“It’s a great way to celebrate Thanksgiving with existing friends and make new ones. I actually met a new neighbor at my last FG event. It’s a great reason to get together with friends and be thankful for all the friendships and memories made this year. My favorite part is when we play games and laughing amongst friends.”

Friendsgiving dishes are as diverse and creative as the gatherings themselves, often blending traditional Thanksgiving staples with modern twists and cultural influences. The flexibility of Friendsgiving allows hosts and guests to experiment with dishes that reflect their personal tastes, dietary needs, and culinary traditions.

Classic favorites like roasted turkey or turkey alternatives, such as herb-crusted chicken or plant-based roasts, often take center stage. For sides, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casseroles topped with marshmallows or pecans, and green bean casseroles are staples. These dishes pair perfectly with creative spins like truffle mac and cheese, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, or cranberry-orange relish.

“Sweet potato casserole is my favorite,” Erckman said. “When I moved to DI, I didn’t know a soul, but through playing tennis at LTP I was able to meet a great group of new friends. So when I get invited to a Friendsgiving party it just makes me feel so fortunate that I have been welcomed into this community.”

Potluck-style gatherings encourage a variety of contributions, making dishes like stuffing, cornbread, and cheesy scalloped potatoes crowd-pleasers. For hosts seeking international flair, friends might bring samosas, dumplings, or spicy roasted vegetables to the table.

Vegetarian and vegan options like lentil loaf, quinoa-stuffed squash, or cauliflower gratin often stand out as well.

Desserts shine in Friendsgiving spreads, with pies – pumpkin, pecan, or apple – being the most iconic. Friends might also add brownies, cookies, or cheesecake to mix things up. Beverages, such as mulled cider, seasonal cocktails, or a hot cocoa bar, complete the feast, making Friendsgiving a flavorful and memorable occasion.

Whether you’re sharing turkey or takeout, Friendsgiving is all about savoring time with friends who feel like family, creating holiday memories that are unique to you.

With a warm smile, Fehr shared a final thought: “I love bringing people together. Seeing friends of all ages and backgrounds come together to enjoy a night like this is something I truly cherish.”