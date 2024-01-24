Game, set, volunteer

Want to get behind-the-scenes access to women’s professional tennis? Watch world-class tennis? And feel good about helping the community? It’s easy, volunteer at the Credit One Charleston Open.

Recognized as the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, the COCO is gearing up for its 2024 edition and is actively seeking volunteers to join the court.

Scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 7, the player field at the Credit One Stadium will feature top-ranked players like Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, and defending 2023 champion Ons Jabeur.

Volunteer Opportunities

This year, the tournament is calling for 350 volunteers. Volunteers can apply to assist in various areas including court ushers, court maintenance, airport ambassadors, guest services, tournament ambassadors, horticulture, IT, media center, player services and the volunteer cafe.

Ball crew members, another integral part of the on-court action, will also assist in maintaining the flow of the match by retrieving tennis balls and providing support to players.

Bob Moran, tournament director of the Credit One Charleston Open, emphasized the crucial role volunteers play.

“[Our volunteers’] invaluable contributions help us transform the tournament into an engaging and welcoming atmosphere for players and spectators alike,” Moran said. “Participating as a tournament volunteer offers a unique lens into the behind-the-scenes operations of large-scale events, and we are committed to providing an enriching and positive experience for the generous individuals in our community who donate their time.”

What It’s Like Behind the Scenes

Kathy Markham, a Daniel Island resident, started volunteering in 2019. Moving from the ticket office to ushering over the following years, she says the tournament has become a tradition for her and her husband, Bruce.

“The great thing is that we live right here so we can just ride our bike up or walk and it’s really convenient,” she said. “Most of the volunteers are returning volunteers too, so it’s a tradition for a lot of people.”

Bruce pointed out a unique experience he had as a first-time volunteer. “I got to drive the players around, taking the women back to their hotel on the island. I actually drove Serena Williams, her dog, and her coach!”

Having an up-close spotlight of the world’s best women’s tennis players isn’t uncommon when volunteering. Daniel Island resident Rona Bobey’s daughter, Alex, was a flower girl for Serena Williams in 2012 when she won the tournament for her second time.

“Serena gave Alex back the winner’s bouquet and told her it was for her hard work all week!” Bobey shared. “Alex was thrilled.”

Jen Procter, who has lived on the island since 2005 and volunteered three times, explains the surreal experience of watching the players.

“No matter how many times one of the pro players walks right by you as they’re heading to or leaving a match, it never gets old. We all try not to let our jaws drop too much, but it’s hard to act calm and cool when Coco Gauff is walking right past you.”

Incentives and Requirements

Procter says the best part is getting to watch tennis all day for free and making lifetime best friends with fellow volunteers.

Besides getting tickets to watching world-class tennis, volunteer incentives also include meal allowances and tournament apparel. Volunteers must commit to a minimum of six shifts, with training and orientation sessions scheduled before the event.

According to the event’s volunteer manager Jo Cooper, their biggest need at this time is ushers who can work the evening shifts. Morning shifts run 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., afternoon shifts run 1:30 to 6 p.m., and evening shifts are from 5:30 to 10 p.m. or until the matches are finished.

Cooper, who has been involved with the tournament for over 20 years, says she has enjoyed watching the island and the tournament grow.

“It really gives you a sense of pride to be behind the scenes. I like helping others and having fun at the same time. It’s a win-win! I’ve made lifelong friendships and each year feels like a family reunion.”

How to Volunteer