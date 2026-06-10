Gamer reports cyber intimidation after threat to ruin his life

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Sept. 16-30.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING

On Sept. 19, a complainant reported that personal items were taken from a room on Robert Daniel Drive. A jewelry box that had been labeled with its contents was missing some of the items, including a gold wedding band and a smartwatch. An investigation is underway.

INTIMIDATION COMPLAINTS

Police responded to a residence in Codner's Ferry in reference to an intimidation complaint. The complainant told police he was playing a video game online when another participant argued with him after a match and threatened to “ruin his life.” As the conversation continued, the suspect said he knew personal details about the complainant and proved to him that he knew his address. The complainant does not know the player personally and said that he believed the suspect may have hacked into his IP address to access the information. The incident was reported on Sept. 24.

A Daniel Island resident was handling two dogs and loading them into a vehicle when she noticed she was being recorded by two women. She had a brief verbal exchange with the women, who accused her of animal abuse. She attempted to leave the garage but encountered the women a second time, taking video of her license plate. The complainant was later contacted by multiple acquaintances who advised that videos of the interaction had been posted on social media. The complainant filed the report on Sept. 25 due to her personal address and place of employment being shared on social media with the goal of targeting.

DRUG/NARCOTICS VIOLATION

On Sept. 26, a traffic stop was initiated on Clements Ferry Road and Yellow House Place for an obstructed license plate. It was determined that the driver had a suspended license. When taking an inventory of the vehicle, the officer discovered a white, powdery substance that tested positive as cocaine and a container that contained four grams of a white, grainy substance. Glass pipes were recovered from the vehicle. The driver was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and issued a citation for driving under suspension. He was transported to Berkeley County Jail, where he was booked and lodged.

THEFTS FROM MOTOR VEHICLES

Multiple car break-ins occurred during the evening hours on Lesesne Street. An unlocked SUV was rummaged through by a male subject, captured by a driveway camera. Cash in the amount of $300 was taken from a money clip. A credit card was also held in the money clip but was later found in the bushes next to the driveway.

Another resident on Lesesne Street noticed that his vehicle had been tampered with, but nothing was taken.