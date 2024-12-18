Gather around the menorah

Get ready to spin the dreidel, savor some latkes, and light up the night!

The annual Daniel Island Chanukah Celebration and Candle Lighting returns for its 11th year on Friday, Dec. 27.

This free, family-friendly gathering promises a festive and educational experience for attendees of all ages and faiths, celebrating the Jewish holiday of Chanukah with traditional food, games, music, and of course, the annual menorah lighting.

The nine-foot aluminum menorah will be displayed in front of the Guggenheim Plaza on Seven Farms Drive with a celebration held at the Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The candle lighting will take place at 5:15 p.m.

According to the head organizer of the celebration, Matt Levin, the goal is to provide education and awareness about Chanukah by hosting a gathering for Daniel Island’s Jewish community and beyond.

“The purpose is to educate our youth and remind the community about the significance of the holiday, and also to remind us how important it is for us to maintain our uniquely Jewish traditions,” Levin said. “We hope to make new friends, reconnect with those we haven’t seen throughout the year, and share the celebration and history with our non-Jewish neighbors.”

Attendees will enjoy traditional Chanukah foods including latkes, sweet jelly donuts, and chocolate gelt. For children and families, activities include a game of dreidel, a centuries-old Chanukah tradition, and holiday coloring sheets.

Music will add to the festive celebration, featuring recorded klezmer tunes and modern songs by groups like the Maccabeats, an a cappella group who alters the lyrics of contemporary hits using Jewish-themed lyrics.

Levin emphasized the importance of Chanukah both personally and within the community.

“Chanukah is a time of celebration,” he said. “It commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greeks and the reconsecration of the second temple in Jerusalem. The belief is there was a great miracle which caused only one day’s worth of oil to burn for eight days until more oil could be brought to the temple. This is why the holiday of Chanukah lasts for eight nights, and it’s also the reason why oil is central to our traditional foods.”

Reflecting on his own family’s traditions, Levin said, “I have great memories of lighting the menorah with my family when I was a kid, and my dad grabbing everyone to dance around while loudly singing ‘Oh Chanukah, Oh Chanukah!’ Seeing the holiday through my kids’ eyes now is wonderful. I love seeing the joy on their faces as they get to light the candles.”

The menorah lighting is a central part of the celebration, Levin explained, referencing the teachings of Chabad: “It’s an attempt to emulate the lights of the temple, whose lights we are celebrating, and try not just to light up our own lives, but also to brighten the lights in others’ lives.”

Sponsored by The Daniel Island Property Owners Association, last year’s event saw an impressive turnout of around 150 attendees. With the 11th annual Chanukah Celebration coming up, Levin believes the holiday is a celebration of the Jewish community’s resilience.

“It’s important for us to be brave and strong in the face of adversity and to not hide who we are, especially with the rise of antisemitism we are seeing throughout the world. A public celebration open to all, whether they are Jewish or not, will hopefully aid others to understand and appreciate our traditions better. I feel so fortunate and proud of our community who publicly celebrates this holiday.”