Gator’s death sparks reform

When a state-licensed trapper was called to remove and euthanize a 10-foot alligator from a pond behind the Daniel Island Village apartments on the quiet morning of March 12, eyewitnesses said the process quickly turned grim.

As the reptile retreated into the water, onlookers said the trapper, using a chicken-baited fishing pole, hooked it by the neck, dragged it out of the pond, and slit its throat.





The killing of the alligator, known by some residents as Walter, gained national headlines as animal activists questioned whether the state’s procedure to remove nuisance alligators was humane, or even necessary.

“Walter was never perceived as a threat to the residents. We all respected his space,” Daniel Island resident Susan Chapman said. “There were no human interactions with him. He enjoyed sunning himself on the side of the pond – he never harmed anyone or anyone’s pet.”

Alligators are a protected species under federal law, but South Carolina law does allow for their removal and euthanization if they pose a threat to human safety.

According to SCDNR, “a nuisance alligator is one that has lost its fear of humans (as a result of feeding), may cause harm to people or property, and/or is trapped in a place it’s not supposed to be.”

In this case, the department confirmed that the apartment complex that initiated the call had a permit for alligator removal, which is issued annually for the past two years, and was well within its rights to hire a contractor, stating, “This year, the community chose to use its permit on this animal.”

In a message to residents, the apartment complex wrote, “The Department of Natural Resources was contacted to ensure the safety of our residents and their pets. The DNR acted within their protocol, and ultimately determined that euthanizing the alligator was the best way to minimize risk. Although Walter’s euthanasia on the property was done in compliance with state law, we understand this news about his passing can be distressing.”

A push for change

The debate over the manner of the reptile’s death has sparked wider conversations about the state’s policy regarding the removal and identification of nuisance alligators.

According to a brochure issued by SCDNR, the state does not allow alligator relocation. Period.

“Alligators have a strong homing instinct, making relocation ineffective. Also, if it is a nuisance in one location, it will be in another,” adding, “Nuisance alligators will be euthanized.”

In an effort to establish a “more humane approach” to managing alligators, State Sen. Greg Hembree, who represents North Myrtle Beach, filed Senate Bill S-532 on April 2.

The bill would allow for the non-lethal removal of nuisance alligators, instead of mandatory euthanasia, and would create a system to file nuisance alligator complaints.

It would also require SCDNR to verify those complaints and allow trained hunters with depredation permits to relocate non-aggressive alligators instead of euthanizing them.

“We’re really just giving the option to not destroy the alligator, and laying out some criteria for that,” Hembree said. “I think Louisiana probably has the best state policies in the Southeast, so maybe we can copy them. The goal is to save these animals whenever possible, especially when they’ve demonstrated no aggressive behavior.”

Hembree said he was taken aback by the SCDNR’s zero-tolerance policy.

“If you remove a nuisance alligator, you have to euthanize it. Every one of them gets killed. That’s it. That policy doesn’t allow for any judgment on the behavior of the alligator,” he said.

“You assume they’re going to put it somewhere out in the wild where it can be happy, and that’s just not what happens. If an alligator is not aggressive, there should be a pathway to relocate it safely.”

While Hembree predicts the process to change the legislation won’t begin until January 2026, he hopes he can use Walter’s case as a momentum for change.

“It’s a shame because now we have a real life example that didn’t need to go that way,” he said. “But, you know, that’s how we learn. Maybe this situation will be the one that gives it momentum that we can hopefully push across.”

State representative Mark Smith, who represents Daniel Island, expressed openness to reviewing the policy.

“I would certainly be open to reviewing any bill filed or proposed legislation that aims to improve and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” he said.

Berkeley County Councilman Jarrod Brooks, who also represents areas around Daniel Island, voiced his support for reform. Brooks spoke at a vigil for the alligator and has since met with the trapper, DNR officials, and vocal residents.

Brooks said as state lawmakers look into a possible reform on the euthanization policy, he asks that both sides on the issue work together for an amicable decision.

“There were uncharitable words and feelings exchanged between alligator supporters and the trapper,” he said. “In my comments during Walter’s ceremony, I asked for community healing, prayer and meditation for wisdom for those who made the removal decision. I feel that such comments are unhelpful in healing our community and detracts from raising awareness for conservation and preservation.”