Get in the game!

If you’ve ever considered stepping behind the scenes of one of North America’s premier women’s tennis tournaments, or even onto the court itself, the 2026 Credit One Charleston Open is calling your name.

Organizers have officially opened registration for volunteers and Ball Crew, and early sign-ups are key to securing your preferred schedule. The event runs March 28 through April 5, and this year, the tournament is looking for over 350 volunteers and 100 Ball Crew members.

“Credit One Charleston Open has once again been named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year, marking four consecutive years receiving this prestigious recognition,” said volunteer coordinator Jo Cooper.

“As a tournament volunteer, your support, time, energy, and enthusiasm help bring the COCO to life. Simply put, we could not do it without our volunteers. Volunteers are the unsung heroes of our tournament and are deeply appreciated.”

Volunteers are the heartbeat of the week-long event. Positions include court maintenance, airport ambassadors, guest services, tournament ambassadors, IT, media center, ushers, volunteer café, and player services. Shifts run roughly 4-5 hours, and volunteers must work a minimum of six shifts.

Perks? Volunteers receive credentials, uniforms, hats, commemorative T-shirts, match tickets, and even food and beverage credits. Training and orientation in the spring are required to ensure every volunteer is ready to shine.

To register, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com/VOLUNTEER/.

For those ready to take the excitement onto the court, the Ball Crew offers a unique chance to be up close with the stars of tennis.

“You must be at least 11 years old if you play tennis or 12 years old if you do not have ample tennis experience,” Cooper said. “Practice begins Feb. 21 and continues each Saturday until the tournament begins. We almost have a full roster, so signing up now is imperative. Our biggest needs continue to be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday day shifts.”

Ball Crew members are essential to keeping matches flowing smoothly. Both rookies and veterans must attend training and practice, wear the required uniforms, and arrive early to each shift. Veteran crew members also help train newcomers, ensuring every game runs like clockwork.

Parents, take note: availability for key weekday shifts is crucial, particularly the tournament’s first five days when the match schedule is packed.

To register, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com/BALL-CREW/.