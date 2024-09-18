Get involved: Daniel Island and Clements Ferry active clubs and groups guide

One of the best parts of living in a tight-knit community are the groups that make it feel like home.

Whether you’re looking for entertainment, education, or a chance to socialize, Daniel Island and Clements Ferry's public clubs offer something for everyone.

Daniel Island Exchange Club: Supports 15 community programs, including Field of Honor and the 9/11 Heroes Run. Focuses on benefiting youth, honoring veterans, promoting patriotism, and preventing child abuse. Meets various Tuesdays and Saturdays, at different locations on Daniel Island. Contact: Supports 15 community programs, including Field of Honor and the 9/11 Heroes Run. Focuses on benefiting youth, honoring veterans, promoting patriotism, and preventing child abuse. Meets various Tuesdays and Saturdays, at different locations on Daniel Island. Contact: info@dixchangeclub.org

Daniel Island Rotary Club: Hosts the annual Rubber Duck Race, Speaker’s Series, and supports local food drives, scholarships, and reading programs. Members serve meals, support veterans, first responders, and aid local nonprofits. Meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Daniel Island Club or Blackbaud. Contact Mary Jo Romeo at Hosts the annual Rubber Duck Race, Speaker’s Series, and supports local food drives, scholarships, and reading programs. Members serve meals, support veterans, first responders, and aid local nonprofits. Meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Daniel Island Club or Blackbaud. Contact Mary Jo Romeo at maryjo.rotary@gmail.com

Daniel Island Garden Club: Offers members opportunities to learn about gardening through speakers, workshops, and field trips. Hosts Yard of the Month contests from May to September, as well as Halloween and Christmas decorating contests. Members help beautify the community and maintain the Osprey Trail. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, September through May, 1-2:30 p.m., at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. Contact Carolyn Goff at Offers members opportunities to learn about gardening through speakers, workshops, and field trips. Hosts Yard of the Month contests from May to September, as well as Halloween and Christmas decorating contests. Members help beautify the community and maintain the Osprey Trail. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, September through May, 1-2:30 p.m., at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. Contact Carolyn Goff at goffcb@earthlink.net

Friends of the Daniel Island Library: Runs outreach programs to local schools/organizations and works to enhance the DI Library, including the new little library at St. James AME Church. Meets the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Suanne Trimmer at Runs outreach programs to local schools/organizations and works to enhance the DI Library, including the new little library at St. James AME Church. Meets the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Suanne Trimmer at suanne.trimmer@gmail.com

ROMEO Club: Retired Old Men Eating Out is a group for retired men to gather, eat out, and enjoy the company of friends. Members meet for breakfast every other Thursday at the Daniel Island Club at 8 a.m. Local speakers occasionally join for a meal. Contact Mike McGuire at Retired Old Men Eating Out is a group for retired men to gather, eat out, and enjoy the company of friends. Members meet for breakfast every other Thursday at the Daniel Island Club at 8 a.m. Local speakers occasionally join for a meal. Contact Mike McGuire at mmcguire@mcguireusa.com

Women Who Wine: Social club of 225 Daniel Island women who host monthly wine nights in their homes. Meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. for wine, food, and friendship. Contact Missy Moran at Social club of 225 Daniel Island women who host monthly wine nights in their homes. Meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. for wine, food, and friendship. Contact Missy Moran at missymdi@icloud.com

Daniel Island Historical Society: Dedicated to preserving and promoting Daniel Island and Cainhoy history. Hosts presentations, installs historical markers, restores cemeteries, and has adopted nearly 100 live oaks in the area. Meets every third Tuesday from September to November and January to May at the Church of the Holy Spirit. Contact: Dedicated to preserving and promoting Daniel Island and Cainhoy history. Hosts presentations, installs historical markers, restores cemeteries, and has adopted nearly 100 live oaks in the area. Meets every third Tuesday from September to November and January to May at the Church of the Holy Spirit. Contact: DIHistoricalsociety@gmail.com

Daniel Island GOP Club: Provides a platform for Republican community members to connect with local leaders and stay informed on key issues. Hosts forums during election times with speakers including Senator Tim Scott and Representative Nancy Mace. Free and public meetings are on the third Monday each month at 8 a.m. at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. Contact Mark Smith at 843-442-8371.

Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club: Promotes a love for fishing in local lakes, creeks, and marshes. Provides educational forums, advocates for resource conservation, and hosts the annual Kids Fishing Competition and the Fish Fry. Meets on the third Tuesday each month. Contact Bill Isley at 919-418-3220.

Daniel Island Runners: Welcomes runners of all shapes, sizes, and abilities to trek the island’s trails. Tracks exercise/steps using the STRAVA app and raises funds through Charity Miles. Group runs every Sunday at 7 a.m. at Guggenheim Terrace. Visit the Daniel Island Runners Facebook group for more info.

Tai Chi Club: Join Gwen Bihun for free Tai Chi at the Daniel Island Library. The ancient exercise method uses slow, smooth movements to enhance healing, strengthen cardio systems, and improve balance. Meets Tuesdays 10-11 a.m. and Fridays 9-10 a.m. Contact Tim Boyle at Join Gwen Bihun for free Tai Chi at the Daniel Island Library. The ancient exercise method uses slow, smooth movements to enhance healing, strengthen cardio systems, and improve balance. Meets Tuesdays 10-11 a.m. and Fridays 9-10 a.m. Contact Tim Boyle at timothy.boyle@berkeleycountysc.gov

F3 Daniel Island: Free peer-led men’s workout group that meets rain or shine, hot or cold, throughout the year. Meets on Monday and Wednesday 5:30-6:15 a.m. and Saturday 6:30-7:30 a.m. at Governor’s Park. Visit the F3 Daniel Island Facebook page for more info.

Daniel Island Deepthinkers: Engages in discussions on foreign policy, national politics, and local issues. Past speakers include Mayor William Cogswell and Daniel Island Neighborhood Association President Jarrod Brooks. Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Bill Payer at 205-790-3645.

Writers Group: Gather at the roundtable and get the creative juices flowing. Join peers for writing stories, inspiration, and get feedback on your work. Meets first Wednesday of each month, 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Joana Finger at Gather at the roundtable and get the creative juices flowing. Join peers for writing stories, inspiration, and get feedback on your work. Meets first Wednesday of each month, 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Joana Finger at Joanafinger@gmail.com

The Infinite Jukebox: A multimedia discussion group for music enthusiasts. Explore music from all genres with engaging discussions and interactive listening sessions. Meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Daniel Island Library, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Contact Tim Boyle at A multimedia discussion group for music enthusiasts. Explore music from all genres with engaging discussions and interactive listening sessions. Meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Daniel Island Library, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Contact Tim Boyle at timothy.boyle@berkeleycountysc.gov

Daniel Island Needleworkers: All skill levels are welcome to sew, chat, and work on quilts, appliqué, or embroidery. Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m, at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Tim Boyle at All skill levels are welcome to sew, chat, and work on quilts, appliqué, or embroidery. Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m, at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Tim Boyle at timothy.boyle@berkeleycountysc.gov

Captain Daniell’s Pipers Recorder Class: Play classical and popular tunes on the recorder while learning about Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque recorders. Meets Tuesdays, 2-3 p.m., at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Tim Boyle at Play classical and popular tunes on the recorder while learning about Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque recorders. Meets Tuesdays, 2-3 p.m., at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Tim Boyle at timothy.boyle@berkeleycountysc.gov

Daniel Island Social Bridge Club: Beginner and advanced bridge players meet every second Friday and fourth Monday, 2-5 p.m, at the Daniel Island Library. Contact: Beginner and advanced bridge players meet every second Friday and fourth Monday, 2-5 p.m, at the Daniel Island Library. Contact: jjohnsonnc@gmail.com

Chess Club: All ages welcome to play or learn chess. Bring a board if you have one. Meets every second and fourth Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Tim Boyle at All ages welcome to play or learn chess. Bring a board if you have one. Meets every second and fourth Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Daniel Island Library. Contact Tim Boyle at timothy.boyle@berkeleycountysc.gov

Crafternoons with Edie: Enjoy adult handcraft sessions at the Daniel Island Library. Meets the first Friday of each month, 1-3 p.m. Contact Tim Boyle at Enjoy adult handcraft sessions at the Daniel Island Library. Meets the first Friday of each month, 1-3 p.m. Contact Tim Boyle at timothy.boyle@berkeleycountysc.gov

Daniel Island Recreation Center Activities and Clubs: Cards and Coffee: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m-12 p.m., $1; Bridge: Wednesdays, 12-3 p.m., $1; Lego and Robotics Club: Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m; Senior Social Group: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., free; Senior Fitness: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, various times, $5 per class; Pickleball: Tuesdays and Thursdays, various times, $2 resident/$4 nonresident. Contact Jennifer Nelsen at Cards and Coffee: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m-12 p.m., $1; Bridge: Wednesdays, 12-3 p.m., $1; Lego and Robotics Club: Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m; Senior Social Group: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., free; Senior Fitness: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, various times, $5 per class; Pickleball: Tuesdays and Thursdays, various times, $2 resident/$4 nonresident. Contact Jennifer Nelsen at nelsenj@charleston-sc.gov or 843-216-6366.

Daniel Island Book Clubs: The Fuzzy Slippers Book Group; Historical Fiction Book Club; Lowcountry Book Club; Daniel Island Reads Book Club; Original Daniel Island Book Club; Tuesday 11:15 Book Club; Daniel Island Lit Ladies Library Book Club; Island Connect Book Club; Daniel Island Pointe Book Club; Talison Row Book Club; Overture Book Club; Dirty Dozen Book Club; Lunch & Learn Book Club; Words and Wine Book Club; Ralston Grove Book Club; Book Club 2020; Dirty Dozen Book Club; Book Lovers Club; Thursday Afternoon Thirteen Book Club; The Book Chicks; Daniel Island Pointe Book Club; The B&W Book Club; Books and Brunch. Contact Suanne Trimmer at The Fuzzy Slippers Book Group; Historical Fiction Book Club; Lowcountry Book Club; Daniel Island Reads Book Club; Original Daniel Island Book Club; Tuesday 11:15 Book Club; Daniel Island Lit Ladies Library Book Club; Island Connect Book Club; Daniel Island Pointe Book Club; Talison Row Book Club; Overture Book Club; Dirty Dozen Book Club; Lunch & Learn Book Club; Words and Wine Book Club; Ralston Grove Book Club; Book Club 2020; Dirty Dozen Book Club; Book Lovers Club; Thursday Afternoon Thirteen Book Club; The Book Chicks; Daniel Island Pointe Book Club; The B&W Book Club; Books and Brunch. Contact Suanne Trimmer at suanne.trimmer@gmail.com for more information on island-wide book clubs.

Ralston Grove Ladies Social Group: Neighborhood women’s group who meet in their homes occasionally over wine, appetizers, and conversation. Next gathering is Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. Contact: Neighborhood women’s group who meet in their homes occasionally over wine, appetizers, and conversation. Next gathering is Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. Contact: rgladiessocial@gmail.com

Clubs in the Clements Ferry/Cainhoy area