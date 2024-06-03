Get out on the water with these boat launch options

The coastal water in and around the Lowcountry is a known haven for boating and fishing enthusiasts.

As the weather gets warmer and boating season approaches, Daniel Island and Clements Ferry residents have a variety of options to get out on the water for maritime adventures.

For those seeking access to the water at the Daniel Island waterfront, the Daniel Island Yacht Club and Carefree Boat Club offer paid memberships and are located at the north and south docks near Waterfront Park at the end of River Landing Drive.

The docks are open to the public in designated areas.

The DIYC offers mooring and launch services on the north dock. The south dock is home to the Carefree Boat Club and has public mooring rentals, public day docking and passenger pick-up and drop-off.

Although there are no boat ramps on the waterfront, kayakers, paddle-boarders and canoers can launch from accessible areas along the waterfront trail.

Located off Clements Ferry Road, the Daniel Island Marina and Boat Club offers dry stack boat storage and launch services. Facilities include 425 dry stacks, 385 feet of face dock, a ship store, and a members lounge.

BOAT LANDINGS

Daniel Islanders have access to two privately owned boat landings: Beresford Creek Boat Landing, available to residents of the Daniel Island Community Association, and Ralston Creek Boat Landing, located in Great Oak Park and available to residents of the Daniel Island Park Association.

Managed by the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, these facilities provide members with convenient launch points and amenities.

“Both the Beresford Creek and Ralston Creek boat landings have parking for vehicles with trailers during use, a hose, and lockers available for kayak or SUP rentals,” said the POA’s Marla Chalfie.

Thomas Ensler, a Clements Ferry boater, said he enjoys the availability around the Lowcountry and even shared his “hidden gem,” a boat launch in North Charleston.

“I boat out of Ralph M. Hendricks Park the most because of the views and the location,” he said. “Being on a boat, you’re always going to have views of the water, but here you get the bridge, the park, and all the privacy you need.”

PUBLIC BOAT LANDINGS