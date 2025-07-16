Get ready for Bark in the Park 2025!

It’s a dandy day for the dogs!

Circle Saturday, November 1, on your calendar, and take your dog to Waterfront Park on Daniel Island to enjoy the pooch party of the year at the 5th Annual Bark in the Park festival.

The free event, hosted by The Daniel Island News, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include, as always, a day packed with food, music, and fun.

“It is one of the best Daniel Island festivals of the year,” said Daniel Island News associate publisher Patrick Villegas. “It’s in the middle of fall, not too hot, and just a fantastic day to meet other dog owners and their dogs to celebrate the pets that bring companionship to everyone’s daily lives.”

The event will showcase dozens of local vendors, both from the pet world and from businesses of all kinds.

“We love our new and established vendors at Bark in the Park,” Villegas said. “We appreciate all the giveaways local vets and pet suppliers provide every year at the event, and we encourage those local businesses that may not be pet-related to register, set up a tent to meet and greet the hundreds of attendees that come every year.”

Villegas said gold, silver, and bronze sponsorships are also available to local organizations to support the event, which is not only dedicated to animal welfare, but to local businesses.

“Bottom line, this day is not only about the dogs; it’s also a chance to give back and support our local shops and owners.”

As in the past, dogs and their owners will be able to strut their stuff in a best-dressed competition (keep those Halloween costumes handy!), a best dog trick contest, and even a dog-owner look-alike challenge to win gift cards and prizes from local businesses.

“We parade dogs and their owners in front of all the festival guests to see who really is the top dog during these games,” Villegas said. “From marveling at Great Danes to little Chihuahuas, the show these dogs put on is what makes this day so special.”

Beyond the friendly competition, law enforcement will hold a captivating K-9 demonstration displaying the discipline and relentless doggedness of these trained police animals.

Doggy yoga will also return for owners and their pals to master the art of stretch and zen on the Waterfront lawn, plus an area will be set aside for kids to pet some furry friends who are looking to get adopted from local shelters.

For the fifth year in a row, the Bark in the Park festival will support the Berkeley Animal Center and its rescue efforts across the region. The Daniel Island Community Fund is the platinum sponsor, which helps make this an entertaining event for family, friends, and their beloved four-legged companions.