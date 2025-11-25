Get ready to vote for your favorite finalists in The Best of Daniel Island 2026

The ballots have been pouring in, and we are ready to announce the finalists for The Best of Daniel Island 2026.

By the thousands, you have gone to the polls to cast your votes for your favorites in food, finance, entertainment, local businesses, and more.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 2, the final voting round begins!

Readers and residents will be able to pick their favorite nominees in each category and declare the winners of the inaugural Best of Daniel Island 2026.

Finalists who receive the most votes will be celebrated at a Best of Daniel Island exclusive winners’ event.

Winners will also be featured in the annual Best of Daniel Island glossy magazine, showcased on the winners' website, and will receive a free framed certificate and window cling.

The voting opens Dec. 2 and closes on Tuesday, Dec. 23. Staff will begin contacting winners in January.

No subscription to The Daniel Island News is required to vote or win – and there's never a cost to participate.

To spread the word that you are a finalist, promotional advertising packages will be available to support finalists throughout the final voting period, as high reader engagement is expected.

Finalists can learn more by contacting Ronda Schilling at ronda@thedanielislandnews.com, Patrick Villegas at patrick@thedanielislandnews.com, or by visiting the contest page at danielislandnews.com.