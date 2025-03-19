Get The Rundown on Clements Ferry Road area businesses

El gallo closes

El Gallo Bar and Grill on Clements Ferry Road served its last meal on March 7, closing its doors as it prepares to relocate.

The popular Mexican restaurant, known for its vibrant atmosphere and karaoke nights, has yet to announce its new location, but updates are being shared on its Facebook page.

“I hope everyone had a great time with us,” owner Valerin Trabanino said. “We are thankful for all the support given to us. It was a great pleasure being part of Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road.”

For those who loved El Gallo’s karaoke nights, DJ Charly can still be found spinning tunes every Thursday at La Hacienda, located at 8461 Resolute Way in North Charleston.

Clements Ferry gym opens

Fitness enthusiasts have a new gym in town. CrossFit LowCo officially opened its doors on Feb. 22 at 454 Deanna Lane, Ste. I.

The 5,000-square-foot facility offers open gym hours from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus memberships, free trial classes, and top-tier equipment, including climbing ropes, kettlebells, and sandbags. The gym also boasts a recovery room with a cold tub, sauna, and massage therapy tools, and every Saturday, drop-ins are free.

Celebrating the grand opening, a post on CrossFit LowCo’s Facebook page read, “Huge shout-out and thanks to everyone who made the opening of this place a reality, showed up today as a part of our community, and made this grand opening an event we’ll never forget. Now let’s get fit together.”

Point Hope crafthouse partners for a cure

Tessa Miller, owner of Community Crafthouse at Point Hope, is championing the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Visionary of the Year Campaign, running through May 16. The fundraiser offers multiple ways to contribute, including sponsorships, Hero Circle donations, and program book advertisements.

“This mission is particularly meaningful to me, as my father is a blood cancer survivor, and I am committed to making a difference for others who are battling these diseases,” Miller said.

All proceeds go toward fighting blood cancers, and donations are tax-deductible. For more information, visit pages.lls.org/voy/sc/lc25/tmiller or contact Tessa Miller at communitycrafthouse@gmail.com about sponsorship opportunities.

New apartments pre-lease

Aventon Noelle, a luxury apartment complex at 500 Verdant Way on Clements Ferry Road, is pre-leasing.

This 336-unit multifamily community features one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans across multiple four-story buildings with elevator access. It will include amenities like a resort-style pool, a fitness center, and a remote working lounge.

The 19-acre complex, located between Ace Hardware and Charleston Regional Parkway, is nearing the end of construction and is currently offering virtual tours and a month of free rent for new leases.