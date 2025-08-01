Getaway truck stuck in mud foils burglary attempt

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Dec. 16-30, 2024.

Theft of building materials

On Dec. 16, an officer responded to a construction site located on Enterprise Boulevard in reference to a theft of building materials. The complainant stated that the front entrance gate for the apartment complex, under construction, had been broken into and a lock securing a chain-link fence had been cut. According to footage, both the front and rear entrance security cameras were knocked over on Dec. 14, and lifted back into place prior to the officer’s arrival. The victim reported that 36 vinyl windows valued at $29,000, shingles, underlayment, and drip edge materials were missing. Team 5 will review available footage as it is turned over and continue to investigate.

Burglary/ breaking and entering

Team 5 was called to Waterline Street on Dec. 23, regarding an attempted burglary and an abandoned U-Haul at the construction site at this location. Upon arrival, an officer spotted the U-Haul stuck deep in the mud with hazards on and the back gate partially opened. At the site, multiple storage containers had the locks cut on them. Security video captured the U-Haul arriving on the property on Dec. 21, and a driver using various methods to free the vehicle from the mud. Footage showed the suspect returning the next evening to attempt to lift the truck but was unsuccessful. A damaged excavator, which did not belong to the construction company, was left on scene near Clements Ferry Road. All contents of the storage containers appeared to be intact.

Larceny

On Dec. 23, an officer was dispatched to Technology Drive in reference to a shipping container and chassis that were stolen from the property. The terminal manager noted that the equipment was missing while conducting a yard check of the containers. Security footage confirmed that on Dec. 21, a sedan drove up to the container and a driver exited the vehicle, walked around the container, and left. An hour later, a truck drove up to the container, connected it, and drove away. The complainant provided a shipping manifest for the container listing the contents of the container retrieved from the port on Dec. 20. An investigation is underway.

Traffic arrest

Police responded to Robert Daniel Drive on Dec. 25, after receiving a call about an individual driving recklessly. Two witnesses stated that they saw a Jeep Wrangler driving erratically. The vehicle drove off of the road, striking a tree and possibly an electrical box, near a pedestrian area. The driver admitted to an officer that he had been drinking alcohol. He was arrested for reckless driving, transported, booked, and lodged at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Theft from building

On Dec. 29, Team 5 met with a victim who reported that an envelope containing $2,600 was missing from a drawer in his home office on Pier View Street. The complainant stated that he did not have security cameras in the residence and the only people with access to the condo were rotating employees of a cleaning service. The victim was provided a case number.