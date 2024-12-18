The gift that keeps on giving

The holiday season is all about giving, but the Daniel Island Community Foundation knows that generosity doesn’t have to stop when the decorations come down.

Through its year-round donation matching campaign, the DICF is amplifying the giving efforts of islanders by matching donations to local nonprofits in the tri-county area.

The initiative supports causes big and small, allowing residents to create lasting change in their community – one match at a time.

Danielle Stix, associate community manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, explained the program’s mission and mechanics.

“Many property owners, renters, and businesses on Daniel Island generously support nonprofit organizations independently. The Daniel Island Community Foundation saw an opportunity to celebrate this and amplify these contributions.

“Participating is simple: When someone donates to a local nonprofit within the tri-county area, they can request a matching donation of up to $2,500 per organization. To do so, the donor emails us with specific details outlined on our website, and their request is added to a list for review at the end of the year.”

This initiative runs year-round but sees heightened participation during the holiday season, as residents embrace the spirit of giving.

“This special time fosters a sense of togetherness, both at home and through acts of philanthropy,” Stix said.

Several nonprofits around Charleston have reaped the benefits of the program in meaningful ways, including The Green Heart Project, SEEN Moms, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Jesse Blom, executive director of The Green Heart Project, was thrilled to receive a $1,772 contribution from the DICF’s matching campaign in December 2022 – a generous Christmas gift providing vital operational support.

“When we receive unrestricted donations like this one, we can use it where it is most needed to advance our mission to grow minds and ‘grow community through growing food,’” Blom said.

For the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a $2,500 donation from the DICF earlier this year supported a student participating in the organization’s Student Visionary of the Year campaign.

The matching program has also supported SEEN Moms, which stands for Sharpen, Encourage, Equip, Next Steps, it’s a Charleston-based nonprofit that empowers single mothers through coaching, gatherings, and church group meetings. These sessions bring together moms to discuss topics like parenting, budgeting, goal setting, and establishing boundaries, all aimed at equipping and encouraging them in their journeys.

SEEN Moms Founder Deb Hopper said the impact of their matched donation went toward giving moms a hand up instead of a handout last Christmas, a time when budgeting is tight for many single mothers.

“The Daniel Island Community Foundation match last year was a huge blessing to help us with our Christmas celebration,” Hopper said. “It allowed us to do a cookie swap, photos with Santa, stockings stuffed by the kiddos for their moms, plus gift cards and gift bags for the moms!”

The Daniel Island Community Fund, the financial backbone of the Foundation’s initiatives, is supported by a community enhancement fee on resale transactions, ensuring its resources grow alongside the community. According to the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, the DICF’s philanthropic efforts have impacted over 100,000 lives in the last nine years.

For those interested in amplifying their donations through the matching program, Stix encourages early participation. “We hope those who haven’t yet requested a match will take advantage of it in the future.”

Details on how to apply are available on the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association website, dicommunity.org.