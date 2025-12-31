Give your Christmas tree a second act

Now that the holidays have passed and that once-festive tree has dropped more needles than you expected, it’s time to think about how to properly dispose of your Christmas tree, and thankfully, there are several eco‑friendly options right here in the Charleston area.

For Daniel Island and Charleston-area residents, the city’s annual Christmas tree composting program makes it easy. Real trees can be placed curbside for collection beginning in early January through mid‑February on your scheduled yard debris day. Just be sure your tree is free of all decorations, lights, tinsel and stands so equipment can safely pick it up and send it off to be composted.

If you prefer a drop‑off option, trees can often be taken to local recycling centers – like Charleston County’s Bees Ferry Compost Facility at 1344 Bees Ferry Road or Berkeley County’s Charity Church Convenience Center at 1430 Charity Church Road in Huger – where they are ground into mulch and compost. In some past years, residents who dropped off their trees at Bees Ferry during designated days received a free bag of compost in return.

Beyond curbside pickup and drop‑offs, there are creative and sustainable ways to reuse your tree at home. You can chop it into mulch for garden beds, strip branches for wildlife brush piles, or even use sections to protect sensitive plants through the winter.

Give your Christmas tree one last holiday send-off and let it go to a new life as mulch, compost, or garden shelter. It’s a way to keep the holiday spirit growing well into the new year.