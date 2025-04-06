Glick, Alomar, Sweeney round out top 5 Iron Horse graduates

The following Philip Simmons High School students round out the top five academic students in the class of 2025.

Kyra Glick - Ranked Third

Kyra Glick is already steps ahead on her journey to the operating room.

Glick, who aspires to become a neurosurgeon, will attend the University of South Carolina Honors College to study neuroscience.

A standout in both leadership and service, she served as student body vice president and Beta Club and National Honor Society club secretary. She volunteered at Roper St. Francis Hospital, participated in student government, and was recognized on Trident Tech’s Dean’s List twice.

Glick’s academic achievements include the Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction Award and the College Board’s National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award.

Glick earned $45,200 in scholarships, including the USC Presidential Scholar and Palmetto Fellows awards.

Miquel Alomar - Ranked Fourth

Engineering a better world is the goal for Miquel Alomar, who finishes fourth in the Iron Horse class of 2025.

With appointments to the United States Military Academy at West Point and the United States Naval Academy, as well as admission to Rice University and New York University, Alomar had his pick of top-tier schools. But Alomar will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology, majoring in biomedical engineering, with dreams of designing life-saving technology.

Alomar was a junior marshal, an AP Scholar with Honor, and co-founded the Ocean Club. He also served as secretary of the National Honor Society, played varsity soccer, and was a member of several service-oriented clubs.

Alomar’s scholarship total stands at $93,136, including support from the Philip Simmons Gameday Club, Rice Scholarship Grant, and a Palmetto Fellows award.

Cullen Sweeney - Ranked Fifth

Rounding out the top five is Cullen Sweeney, whose strong academic foundation is matched only by his on-field talent.

A two-time All-Region soccer player and team captain, Sweeney also served as vice president of the National Honor Society and participated in clubs including robotics, Beta, and Spanish Honor Society.

Sweeney earned the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, was named an AP Scholar, and racked up $71,200 in scholarships, including the Clemson University CECAS Elevate Scholarship and a Palmetto Fellows award.

Sweeney will attend Clemson University, majoring in mechanical engineering.