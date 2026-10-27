Golf cart reported stolen on Farr Street

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Oct. 1-15.

CREDIT CARD/ATM FRAUD

On Friday, Oct. 2, an officer responded to Etiwan Park Street for a report of credit card fraud. The complainant stated that four fraudulent credit card purchases were made on Sept. 17. While reviewing her statements, she discovered four additional purchases that had been made on Aug. 26. All the charges, totaling $3,385, were made through an electronics and camera company. She also said a mail account was illegally set up in her name, with delivery addresses in Columbia and Perion, South Carolina. An investigation is underway.

DRUG/NARCOTICS VIOLATION

A traffic stop was initiated on Clements Ferry Road on Friday, Oct. 2, for a cracked windshield on an SUV. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the officer noticed a distinct odor of marijuana. A probable cause search revealed a clear bag filled with a white powdery substance (1.4g), which tested positive as cocaine. Traces of marijuana and paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and lodged at the Berkeley County jail.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, two officers on uniformed patrol observed a sedan on I-526 with tags not assigned to the vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated. As officers spoke with the driver, they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police said the driver was carrying a loaded firearm. A second firearm with loaded magazines was also recovered from the vehicle, along with remnants of marijuana. Their investigation determined the driver had a conviction of driving under suspension and the vehicle was uninsured. The suspect was cited for driving under suspension, second offense, and the license plate was confiscated.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT