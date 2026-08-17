GOP runoff: 3-day early voting starts Wed., Aug. 19

Early voting for the U.S. Senate Special Republican Primary Runoff begins Wednesday, Aug. 19.

In Berkeley County, the early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Berkeley County Administration Building Assembly Room, located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. No other polling locations in Berkeley County will be open for early voting.

The early voting period is from Wednesday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 21.

Runoff election day is Tuesday, Aug. 25, with traditional polling locations open.

For all election-related information, contact the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Department at 843-719-4056 or email vog.csytnuocyelekreb@ervbew.

Not every voter is eligible to participate in the Special Republican Primary Runoff. Voters who participated in the June Democratic Primary are not eligible to vote in this Runoff.

Voters will need to present one of the following forms of current and valid Photo IDs when checking in to vote.

Acceptable Photo IDs include:

- SC Driver's License

- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

- Federal Military ID

- U.S. Passport

Access your sample ballot at scVOTES.gov.