Gourd times await: Step into spook-tacular fun at annual fall event

Put on your costumes and get your gourd on.

The annual Jack-O’-Lantern Jamboree and Pumpkin Walk is set to return to Smythe Park on Oct. 27, hosted by the Daniel Island PTA in partnership with the Daniel Island Community Fund.

Attendees can look forward to a spooky evening as they stroll among 500 creatively carved pumpkins lighting up Smythe Lake, starting at 5:30 p.m.

This free event will feature live music by the Daniel Island Music Academy and local DJ Marquis Sanders who will be spinning Halloween tunes.

“Kids are encouraged to dress up and asked to check in at the green space at Smythe Lake to receive their scavenger hunt cards that will lead them around the lake, with prizes awarded for completion,” said Nicole Melton, a member of the Daniel Island School Events PTA. “We hope by merging this into one cohesive event, we are able to highlight the long history of the pumpkin walk while also engaging the kids.”

In the park’s green space, plenty of grub options will be available from popular food trucks like Wally’s, Shaka Shrimp, Roe Roes, and Holy City Popcorn. Additionally, free apple cider will be handed out to warm everyone’s spirits.

To participate in this year’s Pumpkin Walk, community members are encouraged to carve or decorate their pumpkins and drop them off on Oct. 27, from 1-3 p.m. at Smythe Park, located at the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Purcell Lane. Prizes will be given out for best design. After the event, pumpkins can be picked up or left for display until 9 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Melton encourages everyone on the island to participate. “Families, local businesses, and schools are all welcome to contribute to this event. It’s a chance to showcase creativity and community spirit!”

This year, Elevate Community School will be joining the festivities, and co-founder Stefanie Swackhamer is ready to see her students’ pumpkins light up the lake for the first time.

“We’re most looking forward to seeing the creativity of our students and families shine through in their pumpkin designs,” Swackhamer said. “The sense of community that comes alive during this event is always a highlight. We also love the way the event brings everyone together – parents, teachers, and students – to celebrate the season in such a fun and artistic way!”

Claire Monahan, an island resident who has attended the walk for the past two years, said the Pumpkin Walk is her favorite Daniel Island tradition. “I love seeing how creative our neighbors are with their carvings, their setups, and incredible decorations. There is nothing like seeing Smythe Lake alight at night with the pumpkins. It’s a one-of-a-kind community experience that makes living here so special.”

Melton echoed these sentiments, calling the walk an event that brings together Halloween fans of all ages.

“No other event allows for such collaboration while also providing various forms of entertainment, food, and fun!”