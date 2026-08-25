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Government meeting results

Tue, 08/25/2026 - 5:57pm admin

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter 

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE 

Thursday, Aug. 20: Cooper's Crossing Townhomes. Proposed construction of 50-unit condominium townhome development on 12.24 acres at 810 Travis Lane, Cainhoy. TMS: B2680000005. Owner: Clements Ferry Land, SC, LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com. Results: Open pending delivery of Zoning comments. 

 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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