Government meeting results
Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter
RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE
Thursday, Aug. 20: Cooper's Crossing Townhomes. Proposed construction of 50-unit condominium townhome development on 12.24 acres at 810 Travis Lane, Cainhoy. TMS: B2680000005. Owner: Clements Ferry Land, SC, LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com. Results: Open pending delivery of Zoning comments.