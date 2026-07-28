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Government meeting results for week of July 20

Tue, 07/28/2026 - 6:35pm admin

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter 

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE 

Thursday, July 23: The Daniel Island Golf Club Teaching & Laundry Facilities. Proposed construction of a teaching facility, laundry facility, and associated infrastructure on 3.8 acres at 600 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island. TMS: B2710000001. Owner: Daniel Island Golf Club LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Jim Ducker. Results: Revise and Return. 

 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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