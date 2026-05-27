Governor slogans: Can a catchphrase make a difference?
With South Carolina's longest-serving governor winding down his final year as the state's top leader, Gov. Henry McMaster's seat has drawn a considerable number of candidates vying to succeed him.
The Republican governor took over the duties from then Gov. Nikki Haley in January 2017, when she was tapped as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
Nine years and five months later, voters are now beginning to whittle down a crowded field to determine his successor.
They include six Republicans and three Democrats.
With limited space to fully flesh out each and every single candidate, we figured we'd go the easy route and let the candidates campaign for themselves.
Not with fiery speeches or photos of the candidates kissing babies, but by simply showcasing the first slogan that appears on their official websites.
It's not scientific.
It's not official (slogans can change from day to day).
But it's a tiny look at how each candidate is marketing themselves.
What do you think? Do these catchphrases make a difference?
On the Republican side:
Pamela Evette: Conservative. Businesswoman. America First.
South Carolina Lt. Governor
pamelaevette.com
Joshua Kimbrell: A Reformer with Results.
State Senator District 11 (Spartanburg County)
votejoshkimbrell.com
Nancy Mace: Never Stop Fighting.
U.S Representative District 1 (includes part of Berkeley County)
nancymace.org
Ralph W. Norman: Term Limits. Clean up Columbia.
U.S. Representative District 5 (From Rock Hill/Fort Mill at the border to Sumter)
ralphnormanforgovernor.com
Rom Reddy: It's Time for Something Different.
Lowcountry businessman
reddyforgovernor.com
Alan Wilson: Defending our Freedoms. Keeping Families Safe.
South Carolina Attorney General
wilsonforsc.com
On the Democratic side:
Jermaine Johnson: After 20+ years of single party rule, South Carolinians Deserve More.
State Representative District 22 (Kershaw, Richland counties)
johnsonforsc.com
Mullins McLeod: The People's Governor
Charleston attorney
mcleodscgov.com
Billy Webster: Don't Talk. Just Do
Greenville businessman
websterforsc.com
U.S. SENATE RACE
Another packed ballot of candidates will enter the June 9th primary trying to upset incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is fighting for his fifth term.
Among them are six Republican candidates, and three Democratic candidates who are looking to make it to the General Election.
It could be a tall task for the challengers: No U.S. senator from South Carolina has lost a re-election bid in 82 years.
Republican Candidates
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Calvin Cowen
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Paul Dans
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Thomas Keith Dismukes
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Lindsey Graham (i)
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Pat Herrmann
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Mark Lynch
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Darius L. Mitchell
Democratic Candidates
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Annie Andrews
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Brandon P. Brown
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Kyle Freeman