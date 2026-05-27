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Governor slogans: Can a catchphrase make a difference?

Wed, 05/27/2026 - 10:44am admin
By: 
Patrick Villegas, Patrick@thedanielislandnews.com

With South Carolina's longest-serving governor winding down his final year as the state's top leader, Gov. Henry McMaster's seat has drawn a considerable number of candidates vying to succeed him. 

The Republican governor took over the duties from then Gov. Nikki Haley in January 2017, when she was tapped as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. 

Nine years and five months later, voters are now beginning to whittle down a crowded field to determine his successor. 

They include six Republicans and three Democrats. 

With limited space to fully flesh out each and every single candidate, we figured we'd go the easy route and let the candidates campaign for themselves. 

Not with fiery speeches or photos of the candidates kissing babies, but by simply showcasing the first slogan that appears on their official websites. 

It's not scientific. 

It's not official (slogans can change from day to day). 

But it's a tiny look at how each candidate is marketing themselves. 

What do you think? Do these catchphrases make a difference? 

On the Republican side: 

Pamela Evette: Conservative. Businesswoman. America First. 

South Carolina Lt. Governor

pamelaevette.com 

 

Joshua Kimbrell: A Reformer with Results. 

State Senator District 11 (Spartanburg County) 

votejoshkimbrell.com 

 

Nancy Mace: Never Stop Fighting. 

U.S Representative District 1 (includes part of Berkeley County) 

nancymace.org 

 

Ralph W. Norman: Term Limits. Clean up Columbia. 

U.S. Representative District 5 (From Rock Hill/Fort Mill at the border to Sumter)  

ralphnormanforgovernor.com 

 

Rom Reddy: It's Time for Something Different. 

Lowcountry businessman 

reddyforgovernor.com 

 

Alan Wilson: Defending our Freedoms. Keeping Families Safe. 

South Carolina Attorney General 

wilsonforsc.com 

 

On the Democratic side: 

Jermaine Johnson: After 20+ years of single party rule, South Carolinians Deserve More. 

State Representative District 22 (Kershaw, Richland counties) 

johnsonforsc.com 

 

Mullins McLeod: The People's Governor 

Charleston attorney 

mcleodscgov.com 

 

Billy Webster: Don't Talk. Just Do 

Greenville businessman 

websterforsc.com 

 

U.S. SENATE RACE 

Another packed ballot of candidates will enter the June 9th primary trying to upset incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is fighting for his fifth term. 

Among them are six Republican candidates, and three Democratic candidates who are looking to make it to the General Election. 

It could be a tall task for the challengers: No U.S. senator from South Carolina has lost a re-election bid  in 82 years. 

Republican Candidates 

  • Calvin Cowen 

  • Paul Dans 

  • Thomas Keith Dismukes 

  • Lindsey Graham (i) 

  • Pat Herrmann 

  • Mark Lynch 

  • Darius L. Mitchell 

Democratic Candidates  

  • Annie Andrews 

  • Brandon P. Brown 

  • Kyle Freeman 

 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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