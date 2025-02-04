A grand slam for the senses

Picture this. The Lowcountry sun soaking into your pores, the crisp pop of a perfect serve echoing across the court, and the irresistible aroma of barbecue and fresh lemonade drifting through the air.

Welcome to the Credit One Charleston Open, where world-class tennis meets an equally top-tier lineup of food, drinks, and live music.

Whether you’re a die-hard tennis fan or just here for the atmosphere, organizers say this year’s Open promises an unforgettable culinary and musical experience.

A culinary grand slam

No one plays their best on an empty stomach, and Credit One Stadium is making sure no fan goes hungry with a mouthwatering lineup of local flavors.

COCO Row is the heartbeat of the tournament’s dining scene, featuring Charleston favorites like Verde, Orlando’s Brick Oven Pizza, Playa Bowls, Bodega, and Mpishi, along with its brand-new sushi concept, Rally & Roll.

Mpishi chef Andy Clay brings over 25 years of international cuisine experience to Daniel Island, and he plans on sharing his Mediterranean and Middle Eastern-inspired dishes at the COCO. For the third year, Clay will be preparing a special VIP dinner for the players, while fans can enjoy a mix of wraps, rice bowls, and sushi rolls.

Owner Allison Clay is excited to expand their presence this year.

“This will be our second year operating a concession booth, but this time, we have two!” Allison said. “Our Mpishi booth will serve crowd favorites like the Thai chicken wrap, while our new concept, Rally & Roll, will offer freshly made sushi and rice bowls. Both at the stadium and in the restaurant, our dishes are fresh and delicious!”

For those looking for a more mobile feast, the Food Truck Village might be a must-visit, featuring fan favorites like Life Raft Treats, Mr. Popper’s Popcorn, Motley Chew, Bangin’ Vegan Eats, King of Pops, Chick-fil-A, Daddy’s Breakfast & Espresso, and Kona Ice.

Whether you’re craving Bangin’ Vegan Eats’ flavorful plant-based sandwiches, Motley Chew’s creative burger twists, or nostalgic ice cream flavors from Life Raft Treats, there’s something for everyone. Don’t skip Lowcountry Lemonade, a tournament favorite made with hand-pressed lemon juice.

Classic stadium bites include a Bavarian pretzel and a cold beer, while the Charleston Dog, topped with heirloom tomatoes and bacon jam, offers an elevated take on a ballpark favorite.

Over at the Michelob Ultra Lounge, chef Theo Copanezos serves up a smash hit with his gourmet Smash Tacos, including gyro, chicken Caesar salad, and chorizo and potato chip tacos. Next to Althea Gibson Court, Lōleo Juice Bar offers fresh-pressed juices, mushroom and matcha lattes, skinny cocktails, and gluten-free menu items.

Leonella Gonzalez, co-owner of Lōleo, is excited to serve up smiles on the court.

“This is our first year at the Charleston Open, and we are thrilled to be part of such an empowering event that celebrates women and wellness,” Gonzalez said. “We love connecting with the community and sharing our passion for creating food that fuels the body and mind, helping everyone feel their best throughout a full day of exciting matches.”

You can’t come to the COCO without indulging in some barbecue, and Home Team BBQ delivers with their famous chopped brisket sandwich, pulled pork, and pimento cheese with pork rinds.

Those seeking a luxury experience can visit The Greenhouse by Beemok Hospitality Group, an upscale, garden-inspired lounge featuring a curated tasting menu from the chefs behind The Charleston Place, Sorelle, and The Riviera Theater. Open to all for drinks, the full-day culinary experience is available at an additional cost. Be sure to try the tournament’s signature drinks here: The First Serve and The Spike’d Stunner.

“Dining out might just be the official sport of Charleston, so incorporating the BHC food and beverage properties at this year’s tournament felt like a natural fit,” said Becky Hubbard, managing director of The Charleston Place. “Our chefs and bartenders had a lot of fun dreaming up specials that went along with the tennis theme, and we’re excited to give everyone a taste.”

Live music lineup

What’s a great meal without some music?

Throughout the tournament, The Oaks Deck and Ultra Lounge will feature live performances from top Charleston artists, including Dylan Swinson, Lauren Hall, Kylie Odetta, Drew Dangerfield, and Jake Willis.

Willis, director of Daniel Island Music Academy, performed with DIMA students on opening weekend, with additional original and cover performances from his band, the Willis-Bruenner Trio, to play throughout the rest of the week.

“My favorite part of these events is people enjoying hearing songs they don’t expect from a cover band and jamming along, playing in the beautiful weather,” Willis said. “And of course, with DIMA, getting to see the kids enjoy the experience of playing in such a fun environment!”

Country artist Drew Dangerfield, playing at the Ultra Lounge April 3-5, is excited for his first time performing at the COCO.

“I grew up playing tennis in Mount Pleasant, so I’m excited to be part of this. I think live music just elevates everything, especially at an event like this. The best part is getting to meet and connect with people.”

For the full music schedule, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com/fan-hub/.

Game, set, feast!

Whether you’re craving sushi, barbecue, or gourmet tacos, the Credit One Charleston Open offers it all. Add craft cocktails and live music, and you’ve got an ultimate fusion of sports, food, and fun. Grab your tickets, bring your appetite, and get ready for what organizers hope is an unforgettable experience.