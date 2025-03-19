Growth, greenspace, and infrastructure

The next 10 years are poised to be Berkeley County’s most pivotal, and county leaders have come up with a plan – a comprehensive one.

The One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan, adopted in September 2023, is the county’s roadmap for the future. With Berkeley County experiencing some of the fastest growth in the state, the plan sets the vision for how development, infrastructure, and conservation efforts will unfold.

But what does that mean for the Clements Ferry Road and Daniel Island region?





What is the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan?

Rather than imposing strict rules, the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan serves as a guide for zoning decisions, infrastructure projects, and community investments.

It focuses on nine key areas: population, economic development, cultural resources, natural resources, community facilities, housing, land use, transportation, and priority investments.

“It is a direct reflection of years of dedicated research and valuable guidance and input by our county leaders and staff, and the community, with assistance from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said.

For Clements Ferry Road and Daniel Island, the plan aims to manage growth wisely, improve infrastructure, and maintain quality of life.

How does this affect Clements Ferry Road?

There’s no denying Clements Ferry Road has been a hotspot for development, attracting both industrial and residential growth. However, with that growth comes traffic congestion, infrastructure demands, and the need for smart planning.

“The One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan is referred to when evaluating requests for rezoning, and it informs amendments to our zoning and other applicable county codes as well as other policy initiatives,” Cribb said, explaining that any new developments along Clements Ferry Road will be assessed with long-term infrastructure needs in mind.

District 2 County Councilman Jarrod Brooks, who represents Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road, also noted that the increasing number of new construction projects and developments means more collaboration with the City of Charleston, as the majority of Clements Ferry Road sits in the city’s jurisdiction.

“Much of the new development is running through the City of Charleston, so the county must work cross-jurisdictionally to provide services,” he said.

As new developments are growing, Brooks noted that road improvements are already happening with the comprehensive plan in mind. Clements Ferry Road has been widened, and construction on a continued sidewalk path will continue.

“The county is a few months away from completing the existing 10-foot asphalt path along the northern end of Clements Ferry Road that will go all the way to I-526,” Brooks said. While residents have called for even more traffic improvements, such as crosswalks and traffic signals, Brooks noted that the South Carolina Department of Transportation ultimately controls such decisions.

The One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan also includes strategies to mitigate and offset expansive growth by putting a focus on protecting natural resources in the Clements Ferry area.

“The greenbelt initiative that invests 10% of the Penny Sales Tax to strategically preserve land is the most recent tool the county has to protect wildlife and historic and cultural sites,” Brooks said.

What about Daniel Island?

Daniel Island is already a well-developed, master-planned community, but the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan still plays a role in shaping its future. One of the biggest impacts will be in ensuring that the infrastructure and services keep up with population growth.

Affordable housing is a large focus of the plan, particularly in high-growth areas.

“The plan includes recommendations to provide for a mixture of housing options and styles, where compatible, served by adequate facilities and infrastructure, and proximate to services and employment offerings,” Cribb said. While Daniel Island is known for its higher-end homes, the comprehensive plan encourages a broader mix of housing styles where appropriate.

Another major focus in the plan is managing growth with sustainability in Berkeley County. A significant project under the plan is the preservation of 115 acres on Daniel Island’s northwestern side, known as the North Island Tract. Purchased from the South Carolina State Ports Authority, this land will not be developed with homes but instead conserved as a waterfront park – a reflection of the county’s commitment to balancing growth with conservation.

“I am thrilled,” said Josh Whitley, former District 2 county councilman, who requested that the first funds from the greenbelt program be used for the SPA land purchase back in 2023.

“This project was likely to be a development for more houses, but we had one shot to conserve it for all generations to come,” he said.

The purchase of the land has residents looking forward to what the greenspace could bring.

“I think it’s a fantastic use of land,” Daniel Island resident Greg Miller said. “It’s important to have places where families can gather, and this aligns perfectly with the county’s vision for maintaining quality of life as growth continues.”

Clements Ferry resident Hope Bakerman also supports the Daniel Island park but hopes for similar conservation efforts in her own community.

“The (Daniel Island) waterfront park is a great step,” Bakerman said, “but I’d love to see that same commitment to preserving green spaces along Clements Ferry. As development continues, we need to make sure we’re protecting the natural beauty that makes this area special.”

The bigger picture

Berkeley County’s rapid expansion has brought both opportunities and challenges. While economic growth is strong, infrastructure, roadways, and public services have struggled to keep pace. Public input played a significant role in shaping the comprehensive plan, with more than 1,000 residents providing feedback on their top concerns, which included inadequate infrastructure, housing affordability, and traffic congestion.

The One Berkeley plan aims to balance development with preservation. “There’s a mixture of industrial and residential with limited commercial space to serve the ever-growing population,” Brooks said. “We would like to facilitate more commercial investment so residents can meet their dining, shopping, health, and legal needs closer to their home. Citizen safety is also a top priority, requiring coordination across multiple agencies.”

While not a regulatory document, the plan guides growth and will be updated every five years to adapt to the county’s evolving needs.

What’s next?

As growth continues along Clements Ferry Road and in Daniel Island, residents will have the opportunity to stay engaged in the process. When zoning changes are proposed, officials said there will be multiple opportunities for public input.

For residents concerned about rapid change, Brooks offers reassurance: “I want our quality of life maintained in part by holding developers accountable for mindful construction and installing their infrastructure at developer expense.”

The next 20 years will bring plenty of change, but officials hope that with the guidance of the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan, those new changes will occur with a clear vision of balance in mind.