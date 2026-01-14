Gun pulled on mail courier; vandalism at soccer fields

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Dec. 16-31, 2025.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

On Saturday, Dec. 20, an officer responded to Foundation Street in reference to a moped theft. The complainant stated that the vehicle could have been stolen between Dec. 18-20. The unsecured moped was left under a tarp in the “farmers market” building near Clements Ferry Road. The complex confirmed that the vehicle had not been towed and they had given the victim permission to park it in the location.

A golf cart, described as a black-painted cart with four seats and three American flags on its rear, was stolen from a first-floor garage at an apartment complex located on Robert Daniel Drive on Thursday, Dec. 25. Entry and exit gates to the garage are typically left open. The victim is in possession of the keys. The victim provided images of the golf cart to police as the investigation continues.

HIT-AND-RUN COLLISION

On Sunday, Dec. 21, a driver told police he was traveling westbound on I-526 when he experienced a rear tire blowout. He pulled over to the right shoulder to assess the damage and was sideswiped by a tractor trailer, which shattered the rear glass window of his SUV. The truck was hauling a shipping container and did not stop.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING

An apartment complex on Verdant Way contacted Team 5 on Tuesday, Dec. 23, regarding a theft from the mailroom. The property manager reported that numerous packages had been stolen on Dec. 22. Security camera footage captured two suspects entering the mailroom and scouting the contents before leaving. The suspects, a male and female in their early 30s, returned later the same day and removed multiple packages from various locations in the room and placed them in large cardboard containers. They were observed carrying the items to their vehicle and leaving the area. Multiple tenants later reported missing packages.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, an officer responded to an incident that occurred on Seven Farms Drive. The complainant stated that he is a courier and opens all the mailboxes to deliver the mail. An individual approached him and asked why all the mailboxes were open. The courier explained his position and then asked to be left alone. The suspect started screaming and left the area. He returned and pointed a black handgun at him saying “Now, that was not nice.” The courier pulled off in his mail truck and contacted Team 5. The victim did get a picture of the suspect, but police could not locate him in the area.

VANDALISM

Police responded to a soccer facility on Oak Leaf Street on Dec. 30 in response to a vandalism complaint. A maintenance employee reported that several plastic containers of blue dye had been opened and dispersed on the turf and various surfaces near the outdoor maintenance shed. The dye had also been thrown on a tractor, and the taillight had been ripped off. Tools were scattered around the shed. Security footage has been requested.