Gwen Bihun, age 90, spreads joy through tai chi

On a sunny Tuesday morning inside the Daniel Island Library, Gwen Bihun and her students swayed like trees, billowed like waves, flapped like birds, and spread peace into the world.

Bihun, who turned 90 on April 10, has been teaching the ancient Chinese martial art of tai chi for 25 years, the past 10 on Daniel Island.

Tai chi is a mind-body exercise that combines gentle movements and postures that improve strength, balance, and flexibility with controlled breathing to promote relaxation and reduce stress.

“I’m doing this because I feel it’s very important to give back to the community,” said Bihun, who offers her tai chi class free of charge Tuesdays 10-11 a.m. and Fridays 9-10 a.m. in the library’s community room.

“When you come here, you are in a meditative mood, and you awaken your inner chi (energy). You’re concentrating on the movements and deep breathing and not thinking about any problems.”

Many of Bihun’s group of nearly 30 students said tai chi has helped them regain mobility, reduce pain, lower blood pressure, and feel more relaxed and energized. They all agree that Bihun is an inspiration.

“She’s marvelous. We thoroughly enjoy Gwen, the comradery, and the exercise,” said Donna Corcoran, who has been attending Bihun’s class since it began. “It keeps you mentally sharp because you have to really concentrate on the movements, and Gwen reiterates the importance of balance because none of us wants to fall at our age or any age.”

Bihun grew up in Canada and lived in California before moving to Daniel Island in 2014 to be closer to family. An avid golfer, she worked 20 years as a walking scorer for the Bob Hope Classic professional golf tournament in Palm Springs, where she met celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Michael Jordan, and Charles Barkley.

She is a former music teacher and concert cellist who has always found joy in helping others.

She was working with a hospice program in California when she discovered the health benefits of tai chi and began teaching the martial art to fellow hospice volunteers.

“The thing that is extraordinary about Gwen and very unique is that she is genuinely self-sacrificing,” said Jerri Pogue, another long-time student. “She would have a surgery or other difficulty and still come and greet us joyfully because she wanted to uplift everyone emotionally as well as physically.”

Agnes Tagunova found Bihun’s class when her grandson was attending Daniel Island School, and she continues to practice years later. “I commute from Johns Island because she’s so great; everything she does comes from the heart, and she helps us all flourish.”

When Bihun arrived at the library to teach her April 9 class, her students surprised her with a birthday celebration to show their gratitude.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to make 90; that’s pretty old, but I guess you’re as young as you feel,” laughed Bihun, who attributes her longevity and inner peace to her love of life, music, and tai chi.

“I think I’ll have another 90th birthday next year; it’s just so much fun.”

Bihun and her late husband have three children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She said after she raised her family and sent them out into the world, she wondered about her purpose and wished to remain useful and productive.

“I’m here for a reason. I’ve had a great life with a lot of excitement and a lot of experiences. I’m slowing down a little, but still want to help people and give back because I am so fortunate. I think I’m here to keep teaching tai chi.”