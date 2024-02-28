Haley wins in SC Dist.1, Trump claims statewide GOP race

Editor’s note: This story was first published online Monday, Feb. 26, with misreported numbers for Berkeley County, showing election results for Beaufort County instead. We have corrected the Berkeley County numbers here.

While former President Donald J. Trump carried the state of South Carolina in the Feb. 24 Republican primary, it was former SC Governor Nikki Haley that claimed the win in SC Dist. 1.

With just 23% of eligible voters casting ballots statewide in South Carolina, Trump defeated Haley with 59.79% of the vote vs. 39.52%.

In SC Dist. 1, according to SCvotes.org, Haley defeated Trump, 52.49% (68,088) to 46.84.% (60,756), even though current SC Dist. 1 Representative Nancy Mace publicly endorsed the former president.

In Berkeley County, 21.9% of eligible voters cast a ballot, with 30,268 going to the polls.

Trump defeated Haley in Berkeley County, garnering 59.44% of the votes (17,971) with Haley earning 39.83% (12,042), as reported by SCvotes.org.

Five other candidates were on the ballot in the state even though Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy had previously withdrawn from the race. Ryan Binkley and David Stuckenberg also received votes. The five accounted for just .7% of the ballots cast in the statewide election.

The candidates moved on to the next primary contest in Michigan on Feb. 27 (results not available at press time), and now face 22 more elections in just a week, March 2-6, which includes the March 5 Super Tuesday battle.

Haley has said publicly she will remain in the race at least through Super Tuesday.