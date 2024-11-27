HALOS Angel Tree needs more helping hands

Each year in November, the Daniel Island Community Fund partners with Helping And Lending Outreach Support, better known as HALOS, a nonprofit organization that serves grandparents, other relatives, and family friends who are raising children to keep them out of foster care with strangers, in their Angel Tree Holiday Drive.

During the holiday season, many of the relatives, known as Kinship Caregivers, face increased stress while trying to support their families. The HALOS Angel Tree Holiday Drive offers community partners like us a chance to spread joy and happiness to children within the HALOS organization by purchasing holiday gifts for them.

Through this drive, we provide the community with a list that includes each child’s age, gender, race, and gift wishes. Community members can sign up to sponsor a child and then shop for their gift wishes. After purchasing the gifts, the sponsor brings them, unwrapped, to our office by Dec. 3. On Dec. 9, our POA staff will deliver all the gifts to HALOS for distribution to the families before the holidays.

This year, DICF has committed to sponsoring 200 children. We’ve just received our virtual Angel Tree from HALOS. You can view the Angel Tree at dicommunity.org.

To sign up to sponsor a child, click the green sign up button and fill out your information. You will receive a confirmation email with the information for your child as well as the drop-off information. If you have any questions, please reach out to our office at 843-971-9200 or info@dicommunity.org