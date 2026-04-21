Hand-painted rocks bring messages of hope to walking trails

If you’re walking the trails of Daniel Island and spot a colorful rock with a short, uplifting message, don’t just pass it by. You’ve discovered part of a quiet movement that hopes to change the way neighbors connect: Scatter Kindness.

“Daniel Island is such a beautiful place, and because of that, it may be easy to assume that everyone here is thriving and doing okay,” said Shea Harrelson, founder of HeyPEACOCK, a nonprofit supporting mothers in need. “However, the reality is that everyone is carrying something and needs encouragement.”

It started with a simple idea: brighten someone’s day, one rock at a time. “A few of us at HeyPEACOCK were together painting rocks at my home on Daniel Island during some downtime. We wanted to leave these rocks along the trails just to bless people and brighten their day. As we were talking, the idea grew into something more.”

Each rock carries a short, encouraging message, many faith-based, reminding the finder that they are seen, loved, and not alone.

Some rocks are adorned with joyful patterns or serene imagery, meant to bring a moment of peace or a smile. On the back, a QR code connects the finder to the Scatter Kindness page on HeyPEACOCK's website, explaining the project and linking to the nonprofit’s Beyond Measure program, which supports first-time moms during their child’s first year with monthly care boxes, education, encouragement, and essential supplies.

“Our goal is to make sure moms feel seen, supported, and loved,” Harrelson said. “This is a very scary time for a new mom, especially when she isn’t equipped to care for her child.”

Rocks are placed thoughtfully along walking trails, in parks, and near waterfronts, spots where people might pause to reflect. The initiative encourages interaction but sets no expectations. “If a message resonates with them, they may choose to pick it up and keep it for themselves or give it to someone who comes to mind. If not, it’s just a quiet moment they pass by,” she said.

Harrelson paints some of the rocks herself, but the project is open to volunteers and local artists. “It isn’t about perfection, just intention,” she said. Since its start on Daniel Island, Scatter Kindness has expanded across South Carolina and neighboring states, inspiring people to bring a little hope wherever they go.