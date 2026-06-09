Hard work pays off for Wofford-bound BE valedictorian Arden Atkinson

Bishop England High School has named its Class of 2026 top graduates, honoring Arden Atkinson as valedictorian and Eliza Dennis as salutatorian. Both students reflected on their achievements, challenges, and time at BEHS as they prepare for graduation and what comes next.

VALEDICTORIAN ARDEN ATKINSON

For Arden Atkinson, being named valedictorian is a milestone that represents years of effort and support from those closest to her.

“I am very proud to have been named valedictorian because it means that all my hard work in high school has paid off. It has been especially meaningful to make my parents proud of this accomplishment.”

While the academic honor stands out, she said one of her most meaningful high school achievements came earlier in her academic journey.

“To this day, I am most proud of earning an award for honors chemistry in my sophomore year. Chemistry was the first class in which I really discovered my love for science, and I put a lot of hard work into that course.”

Atkinson credited balance and life outside the classroom as key to her success.

“What helped me stay successful throughout high school was the habit of always having a life outside of school. Whether that was hanging out with friends and family, working a job, or just pursuing my hobbies like reading and writing, having a meaningful life beyond schoolwork helped me to not get burned out and even encouraged my motivation in school. It also gave me something to look forward to whenever I was having a rough week, because I always knew that the weekend would give me a chance to reset.”

She also pointed to a lasting influence from the classroom.

“Mrs. (Grace) Bellon has had a significant impact on me during my time at BE because it was in her religion class my freshman year that I became really interested in the Catholic faith. I had her class for three years throughout high school, and I felt that in each one of her classes I learned so much about my faith and I was constantly amazed at how much there was to learn about Catholicism. It was because of her classes that theology became my favorite subject.”

To younger students, her advice is simple: push yourself, but stay grounded.

“Don't be afraid to challenge yourself. There will always be people who tell you that you aren't capable of doing something or that you don't have time but never let that scare you. If you want to take a million AP classes or join every club or work a part-time job during school, you can do it. As long as you remember to have fun and manage your time well, there's no limit to what you can do.”

Some of her favorite memories, she said, are rooted in everyday life at Bishop England.

“My favorite memories at BE would probably be watching all the plays and musicals and having lunch with my friends under our palm tree in the courtyard.”

Atkinson plans to continue her education at Wofford College.

“I plan to study accounting and finance or possibly find a science-related path to pursue. I am very excited about college and all the new opportunities it will offer!”

SALUTATORIAN: ELIZA DENNIS

Eliza Dennis called the recognition both meaningful and humbling.

“It is a great honor to be named salutatorian, especially as there are many incredibly deserving people in my class.”

Outside of academics, she said she is most proud of her creative work during high school.

“I am most proud of writing, producing, and releasing two songs. I released my first single back in September of my senior year, and my second single was released in February of my senior year.”

Like Atkinson, Dennis emphasized the importance of finding effective study habits and maintaining balance.

“I figured out what study methods were most effective for me and used those habits to ensure that I could review the material without spending way too much time trying to study. This allowed me to keep some balance between schoolwork and doing what I love.”

She credited much of her growth at BE to a longtime mentor.

“Ms.(Sarah) Dressel made a big impact on my time here at BE. I had her for the first time in my freshman year but then worked with her in the Youth in Government program for the rest of my time at BE, as well as taking several other classes with her. She has helped me grow not only as a student in the classroom, but also as an individual.”

Her advice to underclassmen focuses on making time for passions outside of school.

“My advice would be to spend time pursuing what you love, whether that’s a club within BE or something completely outside of BE. School can get really stressful at times, and sometimes the best way to work through that is to take a break and spend time doing something you enjoy.”

One of her defining high school memories came through competition and teamwork.

“My favorite memory at BE is winning mock trial finals at the YMCA’s Youth in Government this past year. This was a goal that my team had worked towards achieving for several years, so it was a huge moment to finally accomplish it.”