Has the Daniel Island Library outgrown its space?



PROVIDED BY BERKELEY COUNTY - The Daniel Island Library has served the community since 2007 and is the focus of a new resident survey examining its growth and future priorities.



TIM BOYLE - The Daniel Island Library, the third-smallest in Berkeley County, logged over 56,500 visits last year. A recent community survey and assessment found crowding during peak hours, limited study and meeting space, and gaps in teen collections.



TIM BOYLE - Daniel Island Library librarians manage high demand and programs while keeping the community connected.



TIM BOYLE - The report highlighted the children's section as needing more space and clearer separation from adult areas to better support programs and activities.