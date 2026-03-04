Has the Daniel Island Library outgrown its space?
Daniel Island’s population has grown nearly 85% in the past decade, raising questions whether its local library has the space and resources to keep up, according to a recent resident survey.
According to a community assessment, residents overwhelmingly view the Daniel Island Library as a vital community hub, but many expressed frustration with crowding during peak hours and limited flexibility for programs, meetings, and quiet study.
The report was commissioned by the Daniel Island Library Society and conducted by the Riley Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston. It drew on a survey of 560 residents, three focus groups, interviews with library staff and leadership, and an analysis of usage and demographic data from the Berkeley County Library System.
“The library’s success has created operational strain – too many users in too little space,” the report stated.
Data included in the report shows the library’s five-mile service area has grown by 84.6% over the last decade – the fastest growth rate of any Berkeley County library branch – with seniors representing the fastest-growing demographic at 85.4%.
Despite being the third-smallest branch in the system, the Daniel Island Library recorded more than 56,500 visits and circulated over 54,000 items in a recent year.
Its single meeting room was booked more than 500 times.
Branch librarian Tim Boyle, who has worked at the Daniel Island Library since it opened in 2007, said the findings should be viewed with context based on daily use patterns.
“The only time our space seems inadequate is during the hour after school ends, when every seat is taken for study,” Boyle said. “That’s a good thing.”
Outside of that daily rush, he said the library is generally quiet and able to accommodate patrons.
The report also emphasized the library’s role as a “third space” – a place to read, work remotely, attend programs, and connect with neighbors.
“For many newcomers to Daniel Island, the library is among the first places they visit to establish community ties,” the report stated.
Survey respondents and focus group participants identified several areas for improvement, including clear separation between children’s and adult spaces, more quiet study rooms, additional meeting and programming space, improved restrooms, and better staff facilities.
Outdoor programming space was also frequently mentioned, with residents emphasizing the importance of preserving its “library in the woods” character.
Boyle said many of those suggestions come with staffing and funding considerations that are sometimes not always visible to the public.
“Programming requires staff,” he said, noting that outdoor programs can be challenging due to weather, insects, and seasonal conditions. He also pointed out that expanded hours or additional spaces would require additional personnel and operating funds.
Book collections were another area highlighted in the report, particularly for teens and tweens.
Long wait times for popular titles and gaps in young adult materials have led some residents to use other libraries or even pay $80 annually for access to Charleston County’s system.
Boyle said the Daniel Island branch’s adult book budget is limited – about $900 per month.
“More money for materials would go a long way to satisfying patrons’ needs and would be a much better use of funds than any reconstruction would,” Boyle said, adding that funding decisions affect the entire county system and that all materials are shared across branches.
Boyle also emphasized that the Daniel Island Library offers more programming and book clubs than any other branch in the system.
While the assessment stops short of proposing a specific expansion or timeline, the Daniel Island Library Society is calling for a comprehensive space and design analysis, the creation of a long-term facilities master plan, expanded collections and digital resources, and strategic partnerships to broaden programming and access.
“In a community without a dedicated community center or senior center, the library fills a critical need,” the report concluded.