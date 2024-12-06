Have your pet featured in the Big Pet Edition

We love our pets!

Does your pet make you laugh? Give you unconditional love? Act as your therapist? Help you navigate the world?

Demand your food? Knock items off the counter? Chew your shoes?

Hike with you? Snuggle on the couch? Boat or swim with you?

Protect your home? Help you exercise? Keep you company?

Whether dog, cat, rabbit, rodent, bird, snake, horse, or other exotic animal, our pets provide us with unconditional love, emotional support, and loyal companionship.

Pets help us learn empathy and nurturing instincts. They offer physical, mental, and social benefits. They help us feel young. They are uncomplicated. And we love them!

We invite you to be a part of our 2024 Big Pet Edition! Each summer, we publish a very special pet edition that includes original stories from our reporters as well as reader-submitted photos of their pets. This year’s edition will be published on July 18.

Details about submissions

If you’d like to have your pet included in this edition, please submit your photos with up to 50 words about your pet to sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com by Thursday, July 11, at 4 p.m.

Open to all ages. Multiple entries are permitted.

By submitting photos, you agree that The Daniel Island News reserves the right to publish submitted photos in the Big Pet Edition and in future editions, as well as on social media.

We prefer photos without people – just your pets. If people are in the photos, a waiver must accompany the submission. Contact our office for a waiver form.

To be published in print, please submit digital photos sized at 300 dpi, 5”x7” in size, or better quality.

We can’t wait to celebrate your pets with our readers!