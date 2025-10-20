Home / News / Heads up: Property tax notices in the mail

Heads up: Property tax notices in the mail

Mon, 10/20/2025 - 2:13pm admin
By: 
STAFF REPORT

Berkeley County has begun mailing its annual property tax notices with all payments due by Jan. 15, 2026.

For questions concerning tax assessment ratio and/or appraisal values, contact Real Property Services (Assessor) at 843-719-4061 or send your inquiry to webrps@berkeleycountysc.gov.
For questions concerning Homestead Exemption, contact the Auditor’s Office at 843-719-4309 or visit the OneBerkeley Portal to apply: www.portal.berkeleycountysc.gov
Property tax payments can be made online at berkeleycountysc.gov, in-person, or by mail using the return envelope provided with the property tax notice.
If your taxes are paid through escrow, your mortgage company has been notified to make the payment.

Provided by Berkeley County Auditor Wilson T. Baggett III

