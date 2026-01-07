A healthier New Year: Simple nutrition resolutions that stick

As the new year begins, many Daniel Island residents are thinking about eating healthier, but the key to success isn’t a strict diet or drastic rules. The most sustainable changes are simple, realistic habits that fit into everyday life.

One of the biggest nutrition mistakes people make in January is trying to overhaul everything at once. Instead, think of New Year’s resolutions as small upgrades. Adding more nourishing foods, rather than focusing on restriction, is often the most effective place to start.

A great first step is building balanced meals. Aim to include a source of lean protein, fiber-rich foods, and healthy fats at each meal. These components help stabilize blood sugar, keep you full longer, and provide essential nutrients.

The Daniel Island and Clements Ferry area offers many nutritious options for dining out.

Look for meals that include lean proteins such as fish, shrimp, chicken, tofu, or beans, paired with vegetables and whole grains when available. Don’t be afraid to ask for sauces on the side, swap fried options for grilled, or add extra vegetables. These small choices can make a big difference without taking away the enjoyment of eating out.

A few healthy-minded choices on Daniel Island:

Buck’s Deli & Market – Avocado toast; waterfront wrap; smoothies.

Mpishi – Sourdough avocado toast with smoked salmon and fruit; build-your-own omelet; various salad choices.

Beech – Poke bowl with tuna/salmon/tofu, edamame, add veggies; acai bowl or smoothie.

VIVA Tacos & Tequila – Grilled chicken or shrimp skewers, request extra vegetables; cantina bowl, choose cauliflower rice, option to add grilled chicken and veggies; salad with grilled chicken/salmon/shrimp.

The Kingstide – Grilled or seared local fish or scallops with seasonal vegetables.

Ali Baba Deli & Catering – Sampler vegetarian plate with falafel and salads; grilled chicken salad; chicken kebab with Greek salad and tabouli.

Wasabi – Sashimi; cucumber or avocado rolls; seaweed salad; edamame; miso soup.

The DIME –Avocado toast; Kale Yeah or Berry Bliss smoothies.

Vespa –Salad with shrimp; cauliflower crust pizza with veggie topping and side salad, option to add shrimp or chicken

Catrina's Tacos and Tequila – Cantina bowl with chicken or shrimp, add extra veggies; salad with chicken/shrimp/tuna.

Agave Mexican Grill – Veggie fajitas; chicken fajitas with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, request extra veggies; grilled chicken or shrimp salad.

Heavy’s Barburger – Veggie burger or grilled chicken sandwich, ask for lettuce wrap; side salad instead of fries.

Hydration also plays an important role in overall health. Many people confuse thirst with hunger, especially during busy days. Keeping a reusable water bottle handy – whether walking the trails, heading to work, or running errands – can help support digestion, energy, and focus.

Perhaps the most important resolution is letting go of “all-or-nothing” thinking. Healthy eating is not about perfection. Enjoying a favorite dessert, a restaurant meal, or a social gathering is part of a balanced lifestyle. What matters most is what you do consistently over time.

I encourage Daniel Island residents to focus on progress, not perfection, this new year. Choose goals that feel achievable, flexible, and enjoyable. Nourishing your body should support your life, not complicate it.

With a few intentional choices, eating healthier in 2026 can feel both empowering and sustainable.

Kathryn Adel is a registered dietitian nutritionist at FitWave Nutrition.