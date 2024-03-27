Heavy’s Barburger is coming soon!

Last week, islanders said goodbye to Laura Alberts. Now they can say hello to Heavy’s Barburger.

The burger joint is taking over the space the longtime restaurant occupied at 891 Island Park Drive.

Former Daniel Island resident Brenda Haire, who still has deep ties to the island, confirmed the ownership group, which includes her husband John and islander Grey Simpson, bought the building and plans to open the new restaurant by early to mid-summer.

The vibey neighborhood burger bar, which opened in downtown Charleston in 2022, is known for its smashburgers, tasty wings, a Charleston-based draft beer selection and fresh cocktails.

The decision to expand to Daniel Island comes as a response to overwhelming demand and a desire to bring the Heavy’s Barburger experience to even more neighborhoods, the Haires said in a press release.

The Haires are experienced restaurant owners, having owned several other local Charleston restaurants, including Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q.

Simpson, who has been in the restaurant business in Charleston for 31 years, moved to Daniel Island 24 years ago. He and his wife Shelby raised both of their children on Daniel Island.

“I have wanted to bring something to DI for a while and have so much respect for the longtime restaurants such as Laura Alberts that have been here from the start,” Simpson said. “Heavy’s has a great menu, fun atmosphere, with great service that I know Daniel Island residents will enjoy.”

The new location will offer the same tasty menu items that guests have come to love, including signature burgers, creative salads, wings, the perfectly cooked crinkle-cut fry, craveable sandwiches and housemade pies - all served in a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

“We can’t wait to fire up the flat top, crank up the tunes and give you our best,” John Haire, founder of Heavy’s Barburger, said in the press release. “We’ve gotten to know and serve so many families that live on Daniel Island, Clements Ferry, Park Circle and Mount Pleasant. We have several folks that live here and already work with us. It will mean so much to grow our business towards this side of Charleston.”

Like its downtown location, the new Daniel Island Heavy’s will have family-style seating and booths, as well as indoor and outdoor community tables, and a vintage sound system.

Heavy’s has sponsored youth sports teams on the island, through a partnership with the City of Charleston, and has been part of local school fundraisers, with hopes to do more as they settle into its new home.

“Heavy’s looks forward to continuing their commitment to giving back in their neighborhood,” the Haires said in the press release, noting that their Charleston location has donated over $10,000 to nonprofits through its Pass the Hat program.