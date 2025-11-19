Help feed Lowcountry families this Thanksgiving

Charleston’s hospitality community has long shown what’s possible when it comes together.

With recent cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, more Lowcountry families are facing food insecurity, and Feed the Need is stepping in to help bridge the gap.

Feed the Need has launched a community-wide fundraising campaign in partnership with restaurants and hotels across Charleston to raise essential funds for the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Participating establishments will include check presenters encouraging patrons to donate directly, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Lowcountry Food Bank and the neighbors most affected by reduced SNAP benefits.

Every donation makes a direct impact:

• $1,000 = 3,000 meals

• $500 = 1,500 meals

• $250 = 750 meals

• $150 = 500 meals

Feed the Need Charleston is a nonprofit founded by members of the local hospitality industry to address food insecurity through community collaboration, meal support, and rapid-response initiatives.

The Lowcountry Food Bank works to lead the fight against hunger across 10 coastal South Carolina counties, distributing nutritious food to children, seniors, and families experiencing food insecurity.