Helping the helper

It takes a village to raise a child, but who looks after the village?

This question became the guiding mantra for Jeff Wallace, founder of Grace-Based Grief Resources for Children. Established in 2023, the Christian nonprofit is committed to helping the helpers of traumatized and bereaved children.

With strong volunteer support, much of it from Daniel Island, GGRC ensures that young individuals receive the compassion and care they need during their most vulnerable moments.





Wallace, a chaplain with 16 years of experience in bereavement counseling, recognized the need for a resource that empowers those who work with grieving children.

“I witnessed adults in these households sometimes bewildered as to how to help their children with their anticipatory grief, and with their bereavement after the death of a parent, grandparent, or sibling,” Wallace said. “So, Grace-based Grief Resources for Children came about as a vision in my head and heart of a community of volunteers who would help these professional helpers.”

GGRC serves first responders, hospital caregivers, foster parents, funeral directors, and grief counselors – those who often face the emotional challenges of supporting grieving children.

Through partnerships with hospitals and churches across the state, GGRC provides resources like Kids Comfort Kits, which include a Build-a-Bear stuffed animal, coloring book, crayons, and a fleece blanket, all blessed by a pastor.

Wallace recalled a recent visit to Shawn Jenkins Memorial Children’s Hospital, where he gave a care kit to a tearful two-year-old girl. Her brother lay gravely ill beside her, and their parents, also visibly distressed, appeared to have been crying.

“Some of their anguish seemed to subside as I handed the care kit to their little girl,” Wallace remembered. “Dad held tightly to the teddy bear that I gave him for his son. I realized at that moment that this ministry is as much for the professional helpers as it is for the grieving children they serve.”

In addition to comfort kits, GGRC offers consumable care kits filled with food for children in need, monthly prayer services, and pop-up events to honor first responders. For helpers seeking personal support, the charity also provides access to ordained chaplains and certified grief counselors.

Wallace said the organization would not be what it is today without the support of Daniel Island volunteers who shared a vision to help others. Helpers and grand benefactors on the island include Julie Erikson, Daniel Island’s UPS Store owner; Karen Elsie, owner of the former Laura Alberts Tasteful Options; State Representative Mark Smith; and Rev. Dr. Philip Linder, a Daniel Island resident who serves at the Diocese of South Carolina.

“I will never forget holding a little four-year-old girl in my arms, trying to offer some comfort in a time that made no sense to her,” Rev. Linder recalled, noting he had just officiated the burial of the girl’s father.

“My financial and prayer support for GGRC is for the many children who need support when they are grieving, when it is often difficult to find.”

Representative Smith, who was GGRC’s first grand benefactor, offered the use of his funeral home chapel business, McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, for the nonprofit’s first prayer service and board meeting.

“When Jeff shared what they were trying to accomplish, I quickly understood, believed in, and recognized the need for children to have those resources available when dealing with the loss of a loved one or going through tragedy. Owning funeral homes in the area, that holds a near and dear place in my heart.”

Smith encourages fellow small business owners and individuals to consider joining or supporting the organization. “Tremendous good can be done when we all offer some help and assistance in whatever way we can.”

With a growing number of helper groups waiting for assistance, GGRC aims to expand its outreach. “We have helper groups waiting for when we have funds, but our chief goal is to serve an increasing number of professional helpers,” Wallace said.

Costs to support this mission include $30 per care kit and $1,500 per helper group every three months. For those interested in contributing, donations can be made online at GGRChelpers.org or via check sent to GGRC, 186 Seven Farms Drive Suite F, Daniel Island, SC 29492.

“The impact I hope to have with our community of volunteers comes down to a single word – joy,” Wallace said.

GGRC welcomes prayers, volunteers, and contributions to help grieving children and the professionals who serve them.