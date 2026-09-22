Here’s the scoop: Where to get your ice cream fix on DI, Clements Ferry

Summer may be over, but there’s never a bad time for ice cream. Whether you’re looking for a classic scoop, a towering soft-serve cone, or a cup piled with toppings, Daniel Island and Clements Ferry has a frozen treat for just about every craving.

For a scoop on the waterfront

The DIME is a little different from a traditional ice cream shop. The waterfront café serves scoop ice cream, with one, two, or three scoops available, as well as an affogato made with a scoop of ice cream and espresso.

The real draw, though, is the setting. Grab a scoop and head outside to enjoy it near the Daniel Island waterfront.

For the milkshake and diner experience

If your ice cream craving comes with a side of fries, Heavy’s Barburger brings more of a classic burger-joint feel to the lineup. The Daniel Island location serves smash burgers alongside house-made milkshakes, including chocolate, vanilla, and fresh raspberry, making it a good choice when you want your frozen treat to be part of a full meal rather than a quick scoop.

For the classic ice cream experience

If you're looking for the quintessential ice cream-shop experience, Baskin-Robbins is the classic choice. The Daniel Island location offers scoops, sundaes, milkshakes, and ice cream cakes, making it an option for everything from a quick cone to a birthday celebration.

For soft serve and diner vibes

For something a little more old-school, head to Coach’s Canteen in Point Hope. The burger-and-sandwich spot also serves soft serve, milkshakes, and sundaes, giving it a retro diner feel that sets it apart from the scoop shops. The banana split and hot fudge sundae are among the popular dessert options, while milkshakes are one of the shop's biggest sellers.

For the DIY dessert

There’s no such thing as too many toppings. At 16 Handles, the self-serve frozen yogurt shop lets customers build their own dessert from a rotating selection of soft-serve flavors, then pile on toppings and sauces. The Point Hope location offers, of course, 16 soft-serve flavors and more than 50 toppings and sauces, along with options including dairy-free and vegan choices.

And because you pay by weight, you can make your creation as simple or as wildly over-the-top as you want.

For the old-fashioned ice cream parlor

Ye Ole Fashioned brings a more traditional ice cream-parlor experience. The longtime Charleston brand's newest location in Point Hope serves 32 ice cream flavors, along with cones, cups, and sundaes.

And unlike some of the other stops on this list, Ye Ole Fashioned isn't just about dessert. The menu also includes burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and crinkle-cut fries, making it an easy option when one person wants dinner and another is already thinking about dessert.