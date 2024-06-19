Heroes Lawn Care strives to be local lawn heroes

Summer means outdoor fun in the sun, but it also means painstakingly taking care of lawns.

Dan and Cristi Kelly opened Heroes Lawn Care of Charleston on March 25 to help locals keep their lawns green and growing.

Heroes Lawn Care is a locally-owned and nationally-backed business.

The couple is connected to the community. They live off Clements Ferry Road, and their son just graduated from Bishop England High School.

“We love this area and wanted to provide a very customer-focused option for those needing lawn care and irrigation services.” Cristi said. “We use the best industry practices to provide targeted fertilizer and weed control to make your lawn look the best it can.”

Clements Ferry couple, Leigh and Duffy Connolly, recently became customers of Heroes Lawn Care and already knew the company was the perfect fit for their lawn needs.

“They have been very responsive and have taken time to make extra trips over to assess our lawn so they can be sure our yard gets what it needs to be healthy and green – one we can be proud of,” Duffy said. “They seem to really want to go over and beyond and have been very professional.”

“On the irrigation side, we use Hunter Hydrawise systems that communicate with weather stations so that you are only watering when needed, saving you money and precious resources,” Dan Kelly said. “Heroes offers mosquito control using traditional spraying and state-of-the-art biological mosquito traps that infect the adult mosquito so that they then go and infect and kill larvae they come in contact with.”

Cristi Kelly believes the success of their company comes down to their highly experienced staff and their relationships with customers. “We focus on hiring with keen attention to customer service. Our general manager, Chuck Fought, has years of lawn care experience and is a seasoned professional who can problem-solve and get our customers the results they desire.”

She also credits Heroes Lawn Care’s irrigation expert, Kyle Spicer, with providing superior service. “He knows irrigation inside and out and can handle everything from basic repairs to installing multi-zone irrigation systems.”

Beresford Hall resident Karen New agrees with the owner’s assessment of Spicer’s skills.

Recently, New had snapped sprinklers and needed them fixed quickly. “Heroes Lawn Care came to the rescue,” she said. “Kyle did a great job. They were honest, professional, on time with no hidden cost. I definitely recommend them.”

Customer satisfaction is an important goal for Dan. “We know there are many options out there for lawn care, and our focus on customer service and professionalism sets us apart. We strive to be very responsive, courteous, and deliver what we promise.”

Find more information about Heroes Lawn Care on their Facebook page, or go to heroeslawncare.com/charleston-sc.