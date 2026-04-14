Hey students! Report and write for The Daniel Island News!
Ever dreamed of seeing your name in print? Or telling a story that everyone in your community can read?
Now, it’s your chance!
The Daniel Island News Kids Takeover Edition is back, and we’re handing over the newspaper for one whole week so you can run the show.
That’s right: middle and high schoolers in the Daniel Island and Clements Ferry area can become reporters, editors, photographers, and storytellers for this special edition.
Your voice. Your stories. Your newspaper.
What can you write about? Anything that matters to you! Some ideas:
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Cool school projects or science experiments
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Sports victories or epic team comebacks
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Amazing teachers or students doing incredible things
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Opinions on school life, like phones in class, e-bikes, or cafeteria food
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Local community news from your perspective
What you’ll need to do:
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Write a 250-word article
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Include your name and school
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Snap a photo with a caption
Deadline for stories: Wednesday, May 6
But first, let us know you’re in! Email Emma Slaven as soon as possible at emma@thedanielislandnews.com to secure your spot before the deadline.
It’s your chance to get published in a real newspaper, share your point of view with the community, and have fun telling stories your way.
Are you ready to take over the paper? Don’t wait – reach out and show us what you’ve got. This is your week to shine!