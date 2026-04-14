Hey students! Report and write for The Daniel Island News!

Ever dreamed of seeing your name in print? Or telling a story that everyone in your community can read?

Now, it’s your chance!

The Daniel Island News Kids Takeover Edition is back, and we’re handing over the newspaper for one whole week so you can run the show.

That’s right: middle and high schoolers in the Daniel Island and Clements Ferry area can become reporters, editors, photographers, and storytellers for this special edition.

Your voice. Your stories. Your newspaper.

What can you write about? Anything that matters to you! Some ideas:

Cool school projects or science experiments

Sports victories or epic team comebacks

Amazing teachers or students doing incredible things

Opinions on school life, like phones in class, e-bikes, or cafeteria food

Local community news from your perspective

What you’ll need to do:

Write a 250-word article

Include your name and school