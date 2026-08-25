High-end mountain bike swiped from apartment garage

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Aug. 1-5.

FORGERY/COUNTERFEIT

On Aug. 1, an officer responded to Binnacle Way in reference to a report of bank fraud. He met with the complainant, who stated that an unknown individual cashed four fraudulent checks on his bank account. The checks totaled about $4,875. The complainant suspects that his identity is being impersonated. An investigation is underway.

BICYCLE THEFT

A bicycle theft was reported at an apartment complex on Seven Farms Drive on Aug. 1. The victim stated he parked his high-end mountain bike in the parking garage of his building, behind his vehicle in a parking spot on July 15, and had it chained and locked to a vent in the garage. The complainant went on vacation and returned on July 31 to find the bicycle missing along with his chain and bike pump. The bicycle is valued around $7,550. No cameras were observed in the area.

WEAPONS LAW VIOLATION

Routine patrolling was being conducted on Clements Ferry Road and Jack Primus Road on Aug. 2 when an officer observed a vehicle stop past the stop bar and fail to turn into the nearest lane. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver was unable to provide registration for the vehicle. The driver admitted to having a loaded .38 caliber handgun in the glove box. A records search flagged the driver with a prior conviction – possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2001. He was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center for booking and lodging.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

On Aug. 10, Team 5 responded to River Grove Avenue for a stolen motor vehicle. The complainant stated that she parked her car in her assigned spot in her building's parking garage the day before. She confirmed she left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. Dispatch confirmed the vehicle was not in the tow logs. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as stolen.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE