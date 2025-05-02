Historical marker showcases Daniel Island’s Etiwan heritage

A small crowd gathered in the late morning sunshine on Saturday, Feb. 1, to witness the unveiling of a brand-new historical marker along Seven Farms Drive near Governors Park on Daniel Island.

Dedicated by members of the state-recognized Wassamasaw Tribe of the Varnertown Indians, the marker details the history of the Etiwan Tribe that called the island home more than 400 years ago.

When European settlers arrived in the area in the late 1600s, the island was known as Etiwan Island.

As Chief Lisa Collins explained to those in attendance, the marker is meant to honor the past and inspire future generations to continue to recognize the area’s Native American heritage.

“It’s an exciting day!” she said.

After a covering was removed from the marker to reveal its meaningful text, the crowd erupted in applause and celebration.

“It makes tears come to your eyes,” said one member of the Wassamasaw Tribe, which can trace its bloodlines to multiple Native American lineages, including the Etiwan, Edisto, Catawba, Cherokee, and other Settlement Indians.

“What we do today is the history of tomorrow,” said Tammy Leach, cultural preservationist for the Wassamasaw Tribe. “We have more to write in our history!”

Also taking part in the dedication was Keith Gourdin of the Berkeley North Historical & Cultural Association.