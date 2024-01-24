Historically speaking: Lafayette College intern writes for the paper in 2004

TWENTY YEARS AGO –

Jan. 22, 2004

Day trips recommendations: Information on area attractions recommended for day trips in Charleston included the Hunley submarine, Patriots Point, the Gibbes Museum of Art and the Charleston Museum. The stories were written by The Daniel Island News’ first college intern Meredith Jeffers, an exceptional student from Lafayette College.

Local author: Island resident Kate Boehm Jerome penned the book “Civil War Sub: The Mystery of the Hunley.”

Island business news: Island Baby, a business located in the heart of the DI business district at the time, hosted a “Doing Business with Your Neighbor” Happy Hour.

SC Report Card: In Education Week’s Quality Counts 2004 report, South Carolina got mixed reviews, but the state’s efforts to improve teacher quality were ranked the best in the country for a second straight year. The state also ranked seventh in the nation for raising academic standards and improving accountability.

TEN YEARS AGO –

Jan. 23, 2014

Annexation Commission: The Daniel Island Annexation Commission held a public meeting to continue their fact-gathering mission to explore a possible switch from Berkeley County to Charleston County. The commission was in the process of collecting information from both counties to share with then Governor Nikki Haley and the Daniel Island community.

“Home & Garden”: Local construction industry companies were spotlighted. Among those featured in the story were Budget Blinds and Southeastern Custom Homes. There was also a timely feature about irrigation backflow units and how to protect them during cold weather, including covering them.