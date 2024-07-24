Hit-and-run damages neighborhood gate, repairs around $15,000

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between July 1-15.

Hit-and-Run Collisions

On July 3, police responded to Royal Assembly Drive in response to a hit-and-run incident. Upon arrival, the community manager of the development advised that an 18-wheeler marked with a company name had collided with the gate box at the front of the neighborhood and left the scene. A neighbor witnessed the event and contacted a member of the HOA, who took photos. The trucking company was contacted and admitted fault. Repair costs are estimated at $15,000.

Team 5 was called to I-526 East on July 12 in reference to a hit-and-run collision. The driver of a Mercedes sedan was pulled over to the side of the road. The vehicle had been stopped in traffic when a semi-truck in front of her began driving in reverse to attempt an illegal lane change. According to the victim, the truck backed into her, causing significant damage, and left the area without stopping or providing insurance information. A description of the vehicle was provided to police.

Flim-Flam

On July 1, a resident of Crown Pointe Street received a telephone call from an individual claiming he was a lieutenant with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was told that a warrant had been issued for an arrest, due to missing jury duty. The caller requested that the victim send money to cover the warrant. The victim followed the caller’s instructions to send money, purchase gift cards, and provide information from the gift cards. Later, the victim realized the call had been fraudulent and notified law enforcement. Police verified that the incoming phone number was not from the sheriff’s office. The complainant lost approximately $4,000 during the transaction.

Burglary

A business on Jack Primus Road reported that on July 7 an unknown individual broke a window and entered the building during the overnight hours. Once inside, the suspect stole paper towels, toilet paper, and a tote bag. Surveillance footage shows the individual wearing gloves and a facial covering. The case is under investigation.

Larceny

On July 8, an employee of a trucking company reported the theft of an empty shipping container and chassis from the Charleston Regional Parkway. The equipment was brought to the location for storage on July 5. Several days later, an employee returned to the lot to retrieve the combo and found it missing. An Apple Airtag that had been placed on the chassis allowed police to track it to a shopping center in Summerville. The chassis was recovered but found missing critical parts, making it unsafe for towing. The shipping container was valued at $4,500; the chassis at $12,500.

Vandalism

Between July 13-14, someone damaged the driver’s side window of a victim’s Jeep Cherokee while it was parked in a garage on River Grove Avenue. No surveillance was available in the area.