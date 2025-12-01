Holiday drives deliver hope to children near and far

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD: SHOEBOXES OF HOPE

For more than 30 years, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has delivered simple shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to millions of children across the globe.

This year, volunteers for the Christian-based relief organization are gearing up for National Collection Week, Nov. 17-24, when nearly 5,000 drop-off locations nationwide – including several in the Lowcountry – will open to receive gifts.

According to organizers, each box is a tangible expression of care for a child who may have never received a gift before.

“Samaritan’s Purse works around the world to help people in need, but it’s not about good works – it’s about the Gospel,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Please prayerfully consider packing a shoebox this year with Operation Christmas Child. These simple gifts open the door for us to share the true meaning of Christmas.”

Organizers said packing a shoebox can be easy and meaningful for individuals, families, and groups. Participants can visit samaritanspurse.org/occ to find a step-by-step guide, look up local drop-off locations by ZIP code, and even track their box’s journey through the “Follow Your Box” donation option.

Since its start in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 232 million shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries. This season, the organization hopes to reach 12 million more.

LOWCOUNTRY ORPHAN RELIEF: STOCKINGS OF COMFORT

Closer to home, Lowcountry Orphan Relief has launched its Annual Stocking Drive, running now through Dec. 17, to help children across the Lowcountry who have been removed from unsafe situations and placed in foster care or emergency housing.

“This drive is crucial to our mission of supporting at-risk children in the Lowcountry,” said Sara Wallace, executive director of LOR. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and bring hope to children who need it the most.”

Cathryn Blalock, LOR’s communications coordinator, said, “Our Annual Stocking Drive is so special because it gives local children brand new clothes and essentials during the holidays. Clothing is a big part of how we express who we are, and for a child in crisis, receiving something new that fits and feels good can help restore confidence and a sense of belonging.”

Community members can participate by picking up a stocking at LOR’s North Charleston office at 1850 Truxtun Ave., shopping through Amazon registries, sponsoring a stocking, or volunteering to sort and pack items.