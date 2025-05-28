Holiday week brings lull for city development agendas
Wed, 05/28/2025 - 9:37am admin
Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE
May 29: Committee does not meet the fifth Thursday of the month.
RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE
May 22: Tuxbury Farm Subdivision (3rd review) - Preliminary plat and road construction plans for 83 lots on 15.1 acres at 2682 SC Hwy. 41. TMS: B2630004042. Owner: Toll Brothers. Applicant: Hussey Gay Bell. Contact: Kelsey Santiago, ksantiago@husseygaybell.com. Results: Revise and return.