One nonfiction recommendation this month: “Roll the Calls” by Ari Emanuel. If you watched Entourage on HBO in the early aughts, you remember the F-bomb dropping agent, Ari Gold. He is based on Ari Emanuel, the actual agent, and this is his memoir. It is a funny, lightning fast read about the machinations of LA and the star industry. This was a hoot!

Fiction of the month:

“Agrippa” by Robert Harris. You will remember Harris as the writer of “Conclave” and “Act of Oblivion.” He is masterful at putting the reader in the midst of the action. This takes us to Rome and the battles of Caesar and Augustus. Endless political intrigue and massive battles. Agrippa was very talented and the right-hand man to Augustus. He is credited with establishing the vast aqueduct system in the Roman Empire. The story here is very dense and the Latin names can be confusing and challenging to remember, but a dedicated reader will be rewarded.

“Stitched” by Eli McCann. Inspired by his mother’s decades old quilting group, the author – who is an attorney and writes a humor column for the Salt Lake City, Utah, paper – brings us a big-hearted and often hilarious roman-a-clef about a group of quilters and the national competition they participate in. But it is a bigger story about kindness, acceptance, forgiveness, and friendship. An easy and enjoyable read or listen.

“The Tailor” by Tim Sullivan. This is a DS George Cross Mystery and I really enjoy all of them. Sullivan has great characters, solid plotting, and dependable British humor. Pleasurable reading guaranteed.

“Our Noble Selves” by Kate Atkinson. Another British writer who is consistently outstanding. This novel is placed at the heels of WWII. The plot centers on an eccentric group of characters producing The Festival of Britain, which actually took place in 1951. The disappearance of a French woman complicates the life of Harry Flynn.

“Children of Wolves” by Lawrence Osborne. Trust fund children go rogue in Istanbul, Turkey. Perhaps their bad behavior was ultimately learned from or at least tolerated by their parents. Shades of "The Talented Mr. Ripley."

“Die Famous” by Michael Koryta. Historical fiction about bank robbers in the 1930s. The wife of the getaway driver pursues him with their son in tow to try and reach him before the cops catch him. This is a story that rockets along.

“Her Last Breath” by Taylor Adams. Another nail-biter from Adams whose "No Exit" I listed here in September. This was chosen for our book club this month. Very claustrophobic descriptions of caving gave me the creeps.

“The Storyteller of Casablanca” by Fiona Valpy. A French family flees the Nazis for Morocco in 1941. Seventy years later, a woman finds the journal of the daughter who lived in the house. Valpy does a lovely job of describing life in Casablanca for ex-pats and immigrants. Have tissues with you for the ending.

“Cloud Six” by Amy Fusselman. A very off-beat story about a couple who die in a plane crash and find themselves in Cloud Six – the lowest level of heaven – and have to try to maneuver their way to the higher reaches.