Home purchases up in April amid confusing market

In April, 27 homes sold on Daniel Island. The total sales for the month were $56,836,000.

As of May 17, there were 88 homes listed for sale. Of those, there were 57 active listings, and 31 listings were under contract.

According to Tricia Peterson with Island House Real Estate, there are some country-wide trends worthy of noting.

Peterson said the National Association of Realtors reported existing home sales in the United States improved for the second month in a row, jumping 9.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.38 million units, exceeding the expectations of economists and marking the largest monthly gain in a year.

The rebound in home sales, Peterson said, comes amid fluctuating mortgage rates and elevated sales prices, indicating there is plenty of buyer demand heading into the spring selling season.

“The market is undoubtedly confusing, and it has left some buyers and sellers baffled. Some homes have been seemingly flying off the market at lavish prices, while others are sitting on the market after multiple price cuts.

“The recent increase in interest rates has dampened buying power and buyers’ moods about the potential for holding out for rate drops before making a purchase. But…home sales and prices are up. Higher interest rates (average 30-year mortgage rates have topped 7% in recent weeks) and rising sales prices continue to keep some prospective buyers on the sidelines,” she said.

115 Balfour St. - $3,395,000

100 Bucksley Lane #303- $337,000

200 Bucksley Lane #105 - $345,000

102 Codner’s Ferry St. - $1,425,000

2308 Daniel Island Drive - $875,000

271 Delahow St. - $1,900,000

53 Iron Bottom St. - $3,040,500

73 Iron Bottom St. - $4,995,000

639 Island Park Drive - $6,141,500

273 Island Park Drive - $2,295,000

720 Island Park Drive #107 - $1,925,000

260 Island Park Drive - $3,190,000

180 Ithecaw Creek St. - $3,550,000

329 Lesesne St. - $3,750,000

310 Longshore St. #644 - $1,150,000

1620 Oak Leaf St. - $1,675,000

145 Pier View St. #404 - $440,000

145 Pier View St. #307 - $800,000

135 Pier View St. #105 - $475,000

157 River Green Place - $3,150,000

130 River Landing Drive #4211 - $585,000

145 River Landing Drive #302 - $2,075,000

1706 Sailmaker St. - $1,200,000

250 Seven Farms Drive #302 - $500,000

225 Seven Farms Drive #301 - $822,000

192 Simmons Forge St. - $3,650,000

1372 Smythe St. - $3,150,000